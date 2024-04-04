The Bear Season 3 FIRST LOOK: Jeremy Allen White's Character Seems Baffled At New Addition To The Office

The Bear's season 3 is all set to be dropped in June. Meanwhile, the show's first promo has made the fans curious and excited about what they can expect from the upcoming episodes. The preview shows Jeremy Allen White's character, who is baffled and confused by the new additions to the office.

The comic series has earned praise and awards for the previous seasons, with Ayo Edibiri emerging as a top-class actress. The series won at the Emmys and the Golden Globes for its storyline and performances.

What Does The First Look Of The Season Show?

With the new season gearing up for its release, the makers dropped a funny clip to get the fans ready for what is about to come. The teaser shows Carmy's employees making a few changes in the office and shouting for the chef to see what they did. Looking at the changes made in the cabin, Allen White's character is confused and baffled as the two of them put all of the food critics' pictures up on the wall.

While Carmy experiences a storm inside it while looking at the pictures, he tends to stay calm and says, "I hate this feeling. This looks good, though; this looks smart. Good Job." The upcoming season will pick up where season 2 left off.

The first clip from 'THE BEAR' Season 3 has been released.



The season will be released this June on Hulu/Disney+. pic.twitter.com/1qL2uruckh — Feature First 📽️ (@Feature_First) April 3, 2024

Is There Going To Be Season 4 Of The Bear?

While the comedy series is still working towards launching the third season, the makers have confirmed that The Bear will be renewed for season 4, as the cast has been shooting back-to-back in Chicago. While season one of the show had its hands on 10 Emmys, season two was no less full of trophies either.

With season two’s story being left off with each of the employees going their own emotional way after the restaurant is broken down into pieces, it will be interesting to watch how each of the cast members unite in the series.

Apart from Jeremy Allen White, the series includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colón-Zayas. While Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Oliver Platt, Jon Bernthal, José Cervantes, Richard Esteras, Carmen Christopher, Chris Witaske, Joel McHale, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gillian Jacobs, Robert Townsend, Molly Gordon, Alex Moffat, Ricky Staffieri, Mitra Jouhari, and Maura Kidwell, also returned for season 2 with Matty Matheson.

