75th Primetime Emmy Award: The Bear wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy series; takes home 6 Emmy Awards in total

The Bear bagged the Outstanding Comedy Series Award at the 75th Primetime Emmy that was held on Monday, January 15 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Along with the aforementioned accolade, The Bear that entered the 2024 Emmys race with 13 nominations also bagged awards for Best Comedy Actor(Jeremy Allen White), Best Supporting Actor(Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Actress(Ayo Edebiri) in a Comedy Series as well as awards for Writing and Directing(Christopher Storer).

The Bear wins Outstanding Comedy Series Award at the 75th Primetime Emmy

The Bear triumphed over notable nominees like Abbot Elementary, Jury Duty, Only Murders on the Building, Ted Lasso, Wednesday, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Barry to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series earlier tonight.

Accepting the award with his team, the show actor Matty Matheson thanked the hospitality industry that the show portrays on screen. “I just want to thank restaurants as a whole, hospitality as a whole,” he said before being interrupted by a passionate kiss that his co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach placed over his mouth.

Recovering quickly from the smothering love that came from his co-star, Matheson continued, “I love you Ebon…I just love restaurants so much, the good, the bad. It's rough. We're all broken inside and every single day we've got to show up and cook and make people feel good by eating something and sitting at a table, and it's really beautiful.”

The FX series, created by Christopher Storer revolves around a young chef, Carmy, played by Jeremy Allan White, who leaves the world of fine dining to run a family-owned sandwich shop. After two successful seasons on Hulu, the steadfastly popular show has been renewed for a third season, production for which will commence in February or March 2024 as confirmed by Jeremy Allen White to Deadline in November last year.

