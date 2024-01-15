Critics Choice Awards 2024: The Bear Star Ebon Moss-Bachrach Pays Tribute To Taylor Swift And Olivia Coleman In His Speech

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, honored with the 2024 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, took a moment to express his heartfelt appreciation during his acceptance speech on Sunday.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach expresses gratitude to Taylor Swift and Olivia Colman

The actor, known for his role in The Bear season 2, extended a warm thank-you to two influential women in Hollywood, Taylor Swift and Olivia Colman, whom he dubbed his "special scene partners" for the season. He said, "I've gotta thank my two special scene partners this year, Olivia Colman and Taylor Swift."

Moss-Bachrach's shout-out to Swift, 34, and Colman, 49, stems from a memorable episode in the Hulu restaurant comedy where his character, Richie, endeavors to secure highly-coveted Taylor Swift tickets for his daughter and ex-wife. Although the storyline takes a twist with Richie learns about his ex's engagement, the character finds moments of joy, including a fan-favorite scene where he passionately sings Swift's Love Story during his drive home.

The same episode introduces Olivia Colman as Chef Terry, the leader of Richie's week-long training retreat at one of the world's best restaurants. The on-screen interaction between Moss-Bachrach and Colman creates an emotionally resonant bonding moment, rejuvenating Richie's spirit—a moment fans had eagerly anticipated since season 1.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach expresses the privilege of portraying Richie

During his Critics Choice speech, Moss-Bachrach, 46, reflected on the privilege of portraying Richie's transformative journey, taking the character from a tough place to a more joyful and softer side. He expressed gratitude to his real-life support system, acknowledging his wife and two daughters for their unwavering encouragement.

"This is such a privilege to play this part," Moss-Bachrach remarked "Really beautiful experience to take this man kind of from a tough place into the light. It's not often you get to do that — to play joy. And it's been a really wonderful, special, special experience for me."

As The Bear stands as one of Hulu's latest hits, already greenlit for a third season, Moss-Bachrach's acknowledgment of Swift and Colman reflects the collaborative and supportive atmosphere behind the scenes, contributing to the show's special and memorable moments. The actor eagerly anticipates further exploring Richie's evolving character in the upcoming seasons.