The Bear Sweeps The TV Category At The 2024 Critics Choice Awards; Find Out All The Awards They Won

At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Oppenheimer claimed the spotlight, securing eight prestigious trophies, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. Following closely, Barbie earned six wins, notably securing the titles of Best Comedy and Best Song for I'm Just Ken.

However, the true standout in the television realm was The Bear, which garnered significant acclaim in the comedy series category. The FX show not only clinched multiple acting awards but also secured the coveted title of Best Comedy Series. This success marked a noteworthy achievement for The Bear as it joined other prominent winners like Succession and Beef, which won in the drama series and limited series categories, respectively.

The Bear dominated the acting awards with a total of four wins, showcasing its prowess in the comedy genre. Jeremy Allen White received the Best Actor award, while Ayo Edebiri earned the Best Actress title. Ebon Moss-Bachrach claimed victory as the Best Supporting Actor, further solidifying the show's excellence in the comedy series domain. Here's;

List of all the Critic Awards 2024 that The Bear won

Best Comedy Series

WINNER: The Bear (FX)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)

