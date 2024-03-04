Cinema Audio Society Awards: From Oppenheimer To The Last Of Us; See Full Winners List
Cinema Audio Society Awards’ 60th edition saw Oppenheimer winning most of the awards in the sound mixing category, while The Last of Us and The Bear followed the lead.
It was raining awards for Oppenheimer at the 60th Cinema Audio Society Awards. Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece was honored with the most trophies in the sound mixing categories. Oppenheimer competed alongside Maestro, The Zone of Interest, Mission Impossible: The Dead Reckoning Part 1, and The Creator. The awards were presented to the Oscar winning sound mixers, Willie D. Burton and Gary Rizzo. In the TV category, The Last of Us and The Bear led the way through the nominations. Here is the complete list of winners. Have a look.
Motion Pictures: Live Action
Barbie
Production Mixer – Nina Rice
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee CAS
Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin
Scoring Mixer – Kirsty Whalley
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz
Killers of the Flower Moon
Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
Ferrari
Production Mixer – Lee Orloff CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Lamberti
Re-Recording Mixer – Luke Schwarzweller CAS
Scoring Mixer – Andrew Dudman
ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer – Giorgi Lekishvili
Oppenheimer- WINNER
Production Mixer – Willie D. Burton CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer – Tavish Grade
Foley Mixer – Jack Cucci
Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills
Maestro
Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich
Re-Recording Mixer – Dean A. Zupancic
Scoring Mixer – Nick Baxter
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Walter Spencer
Motion Pictures: Animated
Elemental
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse- WINNER
Original Dialogue Mixer – Brian Smith
Original Dialogue Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell
Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS
The Super Mario Brothers Movie
Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Pete Horner
Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes CAS
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer – Richard Durante
Scoring Mixer – Trent Reznor
Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross
ADR Mixer – Chris Cirino
Foley Mixer – Chelsea Body
The Boy and the Heron
Original Dialogue & Re-Recording Mixer – Kôji Kasamatsu
Motion Pictures: Documentary
American Symphony
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Paul
Re-Recording Mixer – Tristan Baylis
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Paul
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Re-Recording Mixer – Skip Lievsay CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Urmson
Re-Recording Mixer – Joel Dougherty
Scoring Mixer – John Michael Caldwell
Foley Mixer – Micah Blaichman
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Production Mixer – Jacob Farron Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – John Ross CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – David Payne
Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Rowe
32 Sounds- WINNER
Production Mixer – Laura Cunningham
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini
Scoring Mixer – Ben Greenberg
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
ALSO READ: Brit Awards 2024: Complete Winners List; Raye And Dua Lipa Win Big
Non Theatrical Motion Pictures Or Limited Series
All the Light We Cannot See: Ep.4
Production Mixer – Balazs Varga
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Paterson
Re-Recording Mixer – Craig Henighan CAS
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud CAS
Daisy Jones & The Six Ep. 10 Track 10: Rock n’ Roll Suicide
Production Mixer – Chris Welcker
Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Scoring Mixer – Mike Poole
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer – James B. Howe
Black Mirror S6, Ep3. Beyond The Sea
Production Mixer – Richard Miller
Re-Recording Mixer – James Ridgway
Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer – James Hyde
Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez CAS
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story- WINNER
Production Mixer – Richard Bullock CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis
Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS
ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS
Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS
Beef Ep.9 The Great Fabricator
Production Mixer – Sean O’Malley CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Penny Harold CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Andrew Garrett Lange CAS
Foley Mixer – Andrey Starikovskiy
Television Series: One Hour
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S05 E06 The Testi-Roastial
Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS
Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
The Crown S05 E08 Gunpowder
Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth
Re-Recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lee Walpole
Re-Recording Mixer – Martin Jensen
ADR Mixer – Ben Tisdall
Foley Mixer – Anna Wright
Succession S04 E03 Connor’s Wedding
Production Mixer – Ken Ishii CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Kris
Re-Recording Mixer – Nicholas Renbeck
Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari CAS
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer – Micah Blaichman
Ted Lasso S03 E12 So Long, Farewell
Production Mixer – David Lascelles CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer – Sean Byrne CAS
Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain
The Last Of Us S01 E01 When You’re Lost In The Darkness- WINNER
Production Mixer – Michael Playfair CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Roache CAS
Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson
Television Series: Half An Hour
Only Murders in the Building S03 E08 Sitzprobe
Production Mixer – Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS
Song Mixer – Derik Lee
Scoring Mixer – Alan DeMoss
ProTools Playback Mixer – Derek Pacuk
Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS
Barry S04 E08 Wow
Production Mixer – Scott Harber CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Teddy Salas
Scoring Mixer – David Wingo
ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann
What We Do in the Shadows S05 E05 Local News
Production Mixer – Rob Beal CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Samuel Ejnes CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Diego Gat CAS
Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS
The Bear S02 E07 Forks- WINNER
Production Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison
The Mandalorian S03 E08 The Return
Production Mixer – Shawn Holden
Re-Recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Villaflor
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Television Non Fiction, Variety Or Music: Series Or Specials
100 Foot Wave S02 E05 Lost at Sea- WINNER
Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert S08 E31 John Oliver; Broadway Cast of The Lion King
Production Mixer – Pierre de Laforcade
FoH Mixer -Tom Herrmann
Monitor Mixer – Al Bonomo
Music Mixer – Harvey Goldberg
Formula 1: Drive to Survive S05 E09 Over The Limit
Production Mixer – Doug Dredger
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Speed CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Fry CAS
Welcome to Wrexham S02 E06 Ballers
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Jensen CAS
Bono & The Edge A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman
Production Mixer – Karl Merren
Re-Recording Mixer – Brian Riordan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Phil DeTolve CAS
Scoring Mixer – Jacknife Lee
ALSO READ: Melissa Gorga Takes Stand For Andy Cohen Against Real Housewives' Leah McSweeney's Claims; Here's What She Said