Cinema Audio Society Awards: From Oppenheimer To The Last Of Us; See Full Winners List

It was raining awards for Oppenheimer at the 60th Cinema Audio Society Awards. Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece was honored with the most trophies in the sound mixing categories. Oppenheimer competed alongside Maestro, The Zone of Interest, Mission Impossible: The Dead Reckoning Part 1, and The Creator. The awards were presented to the Oscar winning sound mixers, Willie D. Burton and Gary Rizzo. In the TV category, The Last of Us and The Bear led the way through the nominations. Here is the complete list of winners. Have a look.

Motion Pictures: Live Action

Barbie

Production Mixer – Nina Rice

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ai-Ling Lee CAS

Scoring Mixer – Peter Cobbin

Scoring Mixer – Kirsty Whalley

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz

Killers of the Flower Moon

Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

Ferrari

Production Mixer – Lee Orloff CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Lamberti

Re-Recording Mixer – Luke Schwarzweller CAS

Scoring Mixer – Andrew Dudman

ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood

Foley Mixer – Giorgi Lekishvili

Oppenheimer- WINNER

Production Mixer – Willie D. Burton CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS

Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS

Foley Mixer – Tavish Grade

Foley Mixer – Jack Cucci

Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills

Maestro

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich

Re-Recording Mixer – Dean A. Zupancic

Scoring Mixer – Nick Baxter

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Walter Spencer

Motion Pictures: Animated

Elemental

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS

Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce

Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse- WINNER

Original Dialogue Mixer – Brian Smith

Original Dialogue Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell

Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS

The Super Mario Brothers Movie

Original Dialogue Mixer – Carlos Sotolongo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Pete Horner

Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes CAS

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer – Richard Durante

Scoring Mixer – Trent Reznor

Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross

ADR Mixer – Chris Cirino

Foley Mixer – Chelsea Body

The Boy and the Heron

Original Dialogue & Re-Recording Mixer – Kôji Kasamatsu

Motion Pictures: Documentary

American Symphony

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Paul

Re-Recording Mixer – Tristan Baylis

Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Paul

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Re-Recording Mixer – Skip Lievsay CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Urmson

Re-Recording Mixer – Joel Dougherty

Scoring Mixer – John Michael Caldwell

Foley Mixer – Micah Blaichman

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Production Mixer – Jacob Farron Smith CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – John Ross CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – David Payne

Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Rowe

32 Sounds- WINNER

Production Mixer – Laura Cunningham

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini

Scoring Mixer – Ben Greenberg

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

Non Theatrical Motion Pictures Or Limited Series

All the Light We Cannot See: Ep.4

Production Mixer – Balazs Varga

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Paterson

Re-Recording Mixer – Craig Henighan CAS

Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Peter Persaud CAS

Daisy Jones & The Six Ep. 10 Track 10: Rock n’ Roll Suicide

Production Mixer – Chris Welcker

Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS

Scoring Mixer – Mike Poole

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer – James B. Howe

Black Mirror S6, Ep3. Beyond The Sea

Production Mixer – Richard Miller

Re-Recording Mixer – James Ridgway

Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco

ADR Mixer – James Hyde

Foley Mixer – Adam Mendez CAS

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story- WINNER

Production Mixer – Richard Bullock CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis

Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS

ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS

Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS

Beef Ep.9 The Great Fabricator

Production Mixer – Sean O’Malley CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Penny Harold CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Andrew Garrett Lange CAS

Foley Mixer – Andrey Starikovskiy

Television Series: One Hour

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S05 E06 The Testi-Roastial

Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS

Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

The Crown S05 E08 Gunpowder

Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth

Re-Recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Lee Walpole

Re-Recording Mixer – Martin Jensen

ADR Mixer – Ben Tisdall

Foley Mixer – Anna Wright

Succession S04 E03 Connor’s Wedding

Production Mixer – Ken Ishii CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Andy Kris

Re-Recording Mixer – Nicholas Renbeck

Scoring Mixer – Thomas Vicari CAS

ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS

Foley Mixer – Micah Blaichman

Ted Lasso S03 E12 So Long, Farewell

Production Mixer – David Lascelles CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer – Sean Byrne CAS

Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain

The Last Of Us S01 E01 When You’re Lost In The Darkness- WINNER

Production Mixer – Michael Playfair CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Roache CAS

Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson

Television Series: Half An Hour

Only Murders in the Building S03 E08 Sitzprobe

Production Mixer – Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Lindsey Alvarez CAS

Song Mixer – Derik Lee

Scoring Mixer – Alan DeMoss

ProTools Playback Mixer – Derek Pacuk

Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS

Barry S04 E08 Wow

Production Mixer – Scott Harber CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Teddy Salas

Scoring Mixer – David Wingo

ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Foley Mixer – Darrin Mann

What We Do in the Shadows S05 E05 Local News

Production Mixer – Rob Beal CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Samuel Ejnes CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Diego Gat CAS

Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS

The Bear S02 E07 Forks- WINNER

Production Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS

ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen

Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

The Mandalorian S03 E08 The Return

Production Mixer – Shawn Holden

Re-Recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Villaflor

Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

Television Non Fiction, Variety Or Music: Series Or Specials

100 Foot Wave S02 E05 Lost at Sea- WINNER

Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert S08 E31 John Oliver; Broadway Cast of The Lion King

Production Mixer – Pierre de Laforcade

FoH Mixer -Tom Herrmann

Monitor Mixer – Al Bonomo

Music Mixer – Harvey Goldberg

Formula 1: Drive to Survive S05 E09 Over The Limit

Production Mixer – Doug Dredger

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Speed CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Nick Fry CAS

Welcome to Wrexham S02 E06 Ballers

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Jensen CAS

Bono & The Edge A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman

Production Mixer – Karl Merren

Re-Recording Mixer – Brian Riordan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Phil DeTolve CAS

Scoring Mixer – Jacknife Lee

