SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer And The Bear Take Top Spot; Here's All The Awards They Took Home

The 30th annual Screen Guild Awards, better known as the SAG Awards, successfully wrapped up on Saturday, February 24. Hosted at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Los Angeles, the ceremony that streamed live globally saw Christopher Nolan’s biographical film Oppenheimer dominating the film side of the business while The Bear took charge of the TV categories.

Oppenheimer won three accolades at the 2024 SAG Awards

The Chris Nolan directional went into the awards night with four nominations and managed to take home three of them. Their winning streak at the 2024 SAG Awards began with Robert Downey Jr. winning the Best Supporting Actor (Male) accolade. Cillian Murphy, the headliner of the million-dollar film soon followed suit, winning the Best Actor in a Leading Role award. And lastly, the star-studded ensemble of the film bagged the Best Cast accolade.

Robert Downey Jr. — Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Downey Jr. won the supporting actor SAG accolade for playing Lewis Strauss, the arch-nemesis of Cillian’s J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film. Taking the stage to accept his honor, RDJ thanked his co-stars Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt. The 58-year-old actor also shouted out Chris Nolan, the director of the film, before giving a special nod to his wife of more than two decades.

“For 22 years, she has flawlessly portrayed a sane and rational individual who is happily married to an actor,” he said.

In the category, Robert Downey Jr. competed against Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Cillian Murphy — Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Oppenheimer’s second award for the night came when Cillian Murphy won the SAG Award for Male Actor in a Leading Role. After crediting Olivia Thirlby for coining the term Oppenhomies, Murphy took a rather emotional approach in his acceptance speech. Thanking the team of the blockbuster film in which he played the titular character, Cillian said, “They were the greatest group of actors I've ever had the pleasure of working with. I've never felt so looked after or cared by a group of actors.”

He added, “Every day, just looking at your names on the call sheets made me brave guys.”

The Irishman bested Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) to win the accolade.

Oppenheimer — Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Oppenhomies took the 2024 SAG Awards stage together and stood behind Kenneth Branagh, the actor who played Danish Physicist Niels Bohr in the film, as he delivered a significant and heartfelt emotional speech on behalf of the Oppenheimer team. After initially thanking Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, the creators of the film, Kenneth Branagh went on to highlight the prominent role of the SAG-AFTRA union during the 2023 Hollywood strikes. He said, “Thank you for this [the award]. Thank you for fighting for us. Thank you to every SAG-AFTRA member whose support and sacrifice allows us to be standing here better than we were before.”

Oppenheimer’s fourth nomination was for Emily Blunt in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category. She lost it to Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers).

The Bear led the winner’s list on the TV side of the SAG Awards

When the nominations for the 2024 SAG Awards were announced on January 10, the FX comedy-drama scored four nods, including Two Male Actors in a Comedy Series nominations for Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Ayo Edebiri and, Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Out of its four nods, The Bear managed to clinch prizes for three. on Saturday.

Jeremy Allen White — Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Receiving the award from the iconic trio of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, Jeremy Allen White in his acceptance speech said, “Thank you so much…I’ll be thanking you guys [The Bear team] for the rest of my life.”

Addressing his co-star from the show, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who was also nominated in the category, White said, “I just have to say Ebon, you are so, so excellent in everything you do, especially in the second season where the work you do is so incredible. I love you so, so much.”

Jeremy Allen White also won two Golden Globes, an Emmy Award, and a Critics Choice Award this awards season, for his performance in The Bear.

Ayo Edebiri — Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Receiving the coveted accolade for her groundbreaking performance in The Bear, Edebiri thanked her friends and family as well as the assistants of agents and managers whose hard work often goes unnoticed.

Before concluding her elaborate speech, Edebiri, 28, encouraged the aspiring actors, saying, “Keep chasing your dreams and sharing your stories.”

Ayo Edebiri beat Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) to win the Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series Award.

The Bear — Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Bear, which stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliot, Matty Matheson, Molly Gordon, and more in prominent characters, won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series accolade at the 30th Screen Guild Awards.

Abby Elliot accepted the award on behalf of the cast, saying, “This is so crazy. See? Thank you guys so much. We're so, so honored. We want to thank FX, we want to thank John Landgraf, and everyone there.”

After naming the producers and writers of the show, Elliot progressed to thanking “everyone who supported the actors along the way. Our parents, drama teachers, friends who let us sleep on their couches for months on end. And people who have helped us self-tape auditions, restaurants who have given us free beer after comedy shows and plays.”

Other nominees in the category were Abbot Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Barry, and Ted Lasso.