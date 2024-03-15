The Bear is currently filming its third season, and FX is already gearing up for Season 4, with plans to shoot it back-to-back with the third installment.

The Bear is set to shoot season 4 right after the release of the third installment

Last November, FX renewed the Chicago-based restaurant dramedy for Season 3, but they have yet to make an official announcement regarding Season 4. Recently, a source confirmed with Variety the planning of Season 4.

As Season 3 of The Bear prepares for a June premiere on Hulu, numerous paparazzi shots of the cast filming in Chicago have been circulating online in recent weeks. Despite the anticipation for Season 3, it remains unclear whether Season 4 will mark the conclusion of the series.

The upcoming season is expected to capitalize on the momentum generated by the show's impressive awards season performance. At the Primetime Emmys, stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach received accolades, with creator Christopher Storer also earning recognition for outstanding directing and writing during Season 1. White and Edebiri further secured Golden Globe and SAG Awards for their performances in Season 2.

The ensemble cast, which includes Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson, has also welcomed a slew of notable guest stars such as Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, and more. Additionally, recurring cast members Oliver Platt, Molly Gordon, and Edwin Lee Gibson have contributed to the show's success.

In Season 2, viewers witnessed Carmy (portrayed by White) endeavoring to elevate his family's sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment while navigating personal relationships and professional challenges within the kitchen.

The news of Season 4's production was first reported by Deadline, following speculation from Reel Chicago about the series filming additional episodes beyond Season 3. With Season 4 already in the works, fans of The Bear can look forward to more culinary drama and character development in the beloved Chicago setting.

The Bear Season 3 is set to premiere in June 2024, and the series will have around 8–10 episodes.

