Sales For Matthew Perry's Memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing Doubled In Months Following His Tragic Death? Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

The most loved sitcom Friends made generations laugh and the actors are remembered even today because of the show. Amongst them was Matthew Perry, who was also the one who came up with his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

The actor died at the age of 54, in 2023, but before he breathed his last, he left a legacy to follow and an experience that would help a lot of people.

The same book, revealing the Three to Tango actor's life which was released a year earlier from his death in 2022, has recently seen a sudden jump in its sales, following his untimely death.

What does Matthew Perry’s Memoir talk about?

The Serving Sara actor came up with Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing to express the episodes of his life. He spoke of his love life, relationships, and career and with all of that, he even spoke of his struggle with addiction to drugs and alcohol.

While talking to the People magazine, the American-Canadian actor stated "I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again."

During the same interview, he even expressed "I was pretty certain that it would help people."

The Sale of Matthew Perry’s Memoirs

On October 28, 2023, the Friends: The Reunion actor was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home. During the initial release of the book, Publishers Weekly estimated the copies that were sold to be 96000.

After the saddening news of his demise, the book was marked as No. 1 on Amazon’s best-seller list.

Forwarding into months, as per PEOPLE, the sales of the book have seen an upward graph. The copies of the memoir by the 17 Again actor have doubled in sales and over 2.5 million copies have already been sold, to date.

Before the book was out to read Matthew Perry was also planning to establish a foundation that would help and support people suffering from the same struggles of addiction.

This was achieved with the love that people around him showed. Today the same people are carrying forward his legacy and supporting those suffering from substance abuse, in his honor.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

