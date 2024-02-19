BAFTAs 2024: Academy Confirms Matthew Perry Will Be Honored At TV Awards Amid Backlash For Missing Out Friends Star During In Memoriam Segment

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has responded to the online backlash over Matthew Perry’s omission from the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards’ In Memoriam segment.

After Perry, who died last October at age 54, did not appear during the tribute – set to a special arrangement of Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time, performed by Hannah Waddingham, social media users were quick to criticize the British Academy’s decision, per people.

Taking to X, here's what the fans of the FRIENDS star said

Expressing shock over Matthew Perry’s exclusion from the In Memoriam segment at the 2024 BAFTAs, an X user wrote, “Seriously BAFTA? NO mention of Matthew Perry in the In Memoriam tribute? Very disrespectful. #EEBAFTAs.”

Another X user echoed the same sentiments as the previous one. “No Mention of Matthew Perry in the #BAFTA memorial? Bad form @BAFTA.

A third X user wrote on the micro-blogging platform, “BAFTAs forgetting the great Matthew Perry tonight was bad!”

BAFTA issues clarification in the light of online backlash

Responding to Perry’s absence from the tribute, a spokesperson for BAFTA told People, “I can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards.”

The British Academy also took to X to confirm the statement, writing, “Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year’s TV Awards ceremony.

However, the fans of the late star remained frustrated with Perry’s absence at the BAFTA Film Awards that concluded on Sunday, February 18.

Reminding the Academy of Perry’s contributions and body of work in films, an X user wrote, “Shocking omission of Matthew Perry in memorial section tonight – yes he was famous for a tv show but he was also a movie actor…poor show #BAFTAs.”

Another added, “Matthew Perry starred in FILMS. Also wrote scripts & did production work. But #BAFTAs included Tina Turner as an..actor (!)#BAFTA2024 #BAFTAs”

Perry passed away last year on October 28. His cause of death was later determined to be due to acute effects of Ketamine, with other contributing factors. The Emmy Awards recently included the beloved late actor in their In Memoriam segment. Last month, an image of Perry was shown at the award ceremony as Charlie Puth performed his 2015 hit, See You Again.