Who Is Keith Morrison? Exploring Journalist's Life as He Talks About Mourning His Stepson Matthew Perry

It is never easy to lose a family member, especially if that someone was as jovial as Matthew Perry. Our Chandler has been gone for four months now, and it's shocking to realize that we've lost an icon of Hollywood. While the circumstances surrounding his death were suspicious and not much has been found in that direction, Perry's stepfather is sad and grieving his son's loss. What did the journalist have to say about Perry's death? Find out.

Who is Keith Morrison?

Keith Morrison was born in 1947. He hails from Lloydminster, Saskatchewan. After receiving his education there, he earned a History degree in 1966. A journalist by profession, he started early as a reporter with The StarPhoenix in Saskatoon. He then worked in various positions, climbing up the ladder, specifically in anchoring and reporting in Canada. He has worked with CFTO-TV, CHAN-TV, CFQC, and others. He also prominently worked with Dateline as a correspondent. He married Suzanne Perry in 1981. Matthew Perry was born from Suzanne's previous marriage to John Bennett Perry. However, Keith and Matthew shared a strong bond as stepfather and stepson.

How is Keith Morrison mourning for Matthew Perry’s loss?

The weight of his stepson's death is not going away. It is there "all the time," as the Canadian broadcaster reveals. Morrison appeared in the Making Space podcast on the Wednesday, March 13, 2024 episode and discussed his grief with host Hoda Kotb.

He said, “It’s as other people have told me hundreds of times; it doesn’t go away yet. It’s with you every day. It’s with you all the time, and there’s some new aspect of it that assaults your brain, and it’s not easy.” He also went on to add, “I don’t think I’m giving away too much if I say that toward the end of his life, they were closer than I had seen them for decades,” and said, “and texting each other constantly and him sharing things with her that most middle-aged men don’t share with their mothers.”

Keith also revealed how Perry "was happy," which he said rarely. Morrison added, "And as he said himself, 'If I suddenly died, people would be shocked, but not too many people would be surprised.' And he was right." The actor was found dead in his jacuzzi on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The coroner later performed the post-mortem and revealed that the actor died from the acute effects of ketamine, a drug.

Everyone is recovering from the loss of a gem. While we wait to hear more from the stepfather about his grief, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

