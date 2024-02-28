Was Matthew Perry's X Account Hacked By Crypto Scammers? Find Out As Late Friends Star's Foundation Issue Statement

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

The social media account of the most loved star, Matthew Perry was reported to be hacked recently. It has been noted by the foundation that was formed to honor the late star that a group of crypto scammers attempted this heinous act.

Soon after this incident, the Matthew Perry Foundation issued a public statement on their social media account, warning the fans, followers, and donors.

Matthew Perry’s Social Media Account

While trying to pull off a sly scheme of crypto donation, a group of scammers had targeted the X (formerly Twitter) account of the Friends star. In this offensive act, the X account was alleged to be directing users to a fraudulent website that was soliciting donations in the form of cryptocurrency.

A link was posted on the 17 Again actor’s social media account that was taking would-be donors to the scammed website, also asking them to contribute from their end to the foundation.

The website that has landed in critical scrutiny was a copycat website of the Matthew Perry Foundation.

Issuing a statement in regard to this incident, the official Instagram account of the foundation stated, "We have received reports that Matthew's official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting donations via cryptocurrency"

Advertisement

Wasting no time, the foundation set itself on the brighter side. The post even urged its followers to not share the post or promote the fake website in any way possible. Asking the donors and well-wishers of the foundation, they clarified that MatthewPerryFoundation.org is the only official and legit source that is associated with the charity group, also claiming that any other website or link should not be trusted.

The Matthew Perry Foundation

The Whole Nine Yards artist came up with his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing before he passed in 2023. He was 54 when he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles.

October 28, 2023, the date that shook the fans, friends, and the industry also led to the formation of the Matthew Perry Foundation. The book that was released a year earlier from his death spoke of his loving relationship, his life, and also about his acute addiction to drugs.

Before he died, he had a dream to form an institution that would look after and help those suffering from any kind of addiction.

After the sudden demise of the Serving Sara actor, a loving group of people around him formed the foundation and are now taking this dream to help people with the diseases of addiction to new heights.

The scammers who came up with this fraudulent post have not been found yet. Similarly, it is still unclear whether it is a person or a group who came up with this shabby act.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Sales For Matthew Perry's Memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing Doubled In Months Following His Tragic Death? Report