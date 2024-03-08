Saturday Night Live's Origin Story Movie Finally Has Its Starring Cast; From Nick Braun To Nicholas Podany

Saturday Night Live first premiered on October 11, 1975. It has been 49 years since, and this show has upheld its legacy until now. A show that began when reality talk shows did not exist and the only one to stand through various generations, Saturday Night Live needed a biopic of its own to show its rich History. Who were the faces behind this show? As SNL 1975 has been finalised, the cast will just blow your mind away. Are you ready to know the meticulous process that went behind starting Saturday Night Live? Who is the cast of SNL’s origin story? Find out.

What is the cast of SNL 1975?

This Jason Reitman directorial will have Nicholas Braun, Tommy Dewey and Nicholas Podany in lead roles. Dewey will play Michael O’Donoghue, Braun will play Jim Henson and Podany will play Billy Crystal. Nicholas Braun is a hat-trick Emmy nominee and someone who has prominent work in shows like Succession. He is also a Critics Choice Award nominee. The film’s screenplay is by Reitman and Gil Kenan. The screenplay is in a semi-documentary format where the interviews have been used to collect information from living cast members, writers and crew. However the film follows a conventional film type approach. Reitman, Kenan, Jason Blumenfield, Erica Mills and Peter Rice are producing the film together.

What is the film SNL 1975 all about?

The film sees how on October 11, 1975 a group of charged and driven troupe of young comedians and writers took to the screens of NBC and changed its world for years to come. Though one night, all the back story, moments and hardships that led to the revolution is captured in the film. Saturday was just a weekend until SNL came along with their, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” While there are no updates on the film’s release or OTT release, we shall wait and binge on a few episodes of SNL till then. While we wait, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

