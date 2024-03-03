Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, but the promotional videos for the show have sparked some concerns.

In one clip, she's humorously involved in a rom-com scenario with SNL cast member Michael Longfellow, teasing her romantic comedy success. Another clip features her alongside musical guest Kacey Musgraves and SNL cast member Heidi Gardner, where Sydney joking addresses her fanbase being predominantly men.

When the show host Heidi Gardner expressed, "Love this group of three strong ladies, I bet so many women are going to tune in this week."Heidi jokingly said,

Sydney replied, "Weirdly, a lot of my fans are men," to which Musgraves quipped, "Hmmm, I wonder why."

Ahead of her SNL appearance, people have taken to social media, urging the show's writers to focus on Sydney's talents and personality rather than her appearance. Some have expressed concern that the jokes may perpetuate misogyny and overshadow Sydney's capabilities as an actor.

However, these videos have drawn attention to Sydney's appearance, particularly given her previous discussions about being sexualized throughout her career.

Sydney Sweeney has expressed frustration about being solely defined by her physical attributes, highlighting the challenges of dealing with objectification, especially regarding her role in Euphoria. Back in a 2023 interview with the Washington Post, Sweeney voiced out, "I have big breasts and I'm blonde. It's the only thing people see. I had breasts before other girls and I felt ostracized because of that. Everyone is going to look at my boobs without appreciating the scene for what's going on,"

While during her interview with the Sun, the Euphoria actress expressed, “I have big boobs, I’m blonde, and that’s all I have, I had boobs before other girls, and I felt ostracized for it,” She added, “It got to the point where they were tagging my family. My cousins don’t need that, you have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school, and then an audience that does the same thing. I think it’s ridiculous. I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more.”

This sentiment is reminiscent of criticism faced by Sydney's Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, whose SNL hosting debut was similarly criticized for focusing too much on his looks.

While Sydney has not responded to the commentary, fans hope that her hosting gig on SNL will showcase her diverse talents beyond her physical appearance. They anticipate that the show will offer more substance and humor that reflects Sydney's skills as an actor and performer.

