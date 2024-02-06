Savannah Chrisley Recalls Taking Entire Pain Pills Bottle at 15 Due To Depression, Says 'I Wanted To Be Heard'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about the emotional moment she swallowed an entire bottle of pain pills and how she avoided falling into addiction. She shared how being in the public eye and not knowing how to navigate that was a contributing factor to some of the mental health problems she faced, including depression.

Savannah Chrisley recalls swallowing an entire bottle of Pain pills

The 26-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum, Savannah Chrisley while appearing in an episode of Doug Bopst's Adversity Advantage Podcast, discussed how her public image and lack of self-awareness contributed to mental health issues, including depression.

“There are things that led to me reaching an all-time low that I finally got to a point where I was like alright, I can’t do this anymore. That was one time at 15 and then again at 18 and then at 22 I finally started going to therapy,” she shared. “It wasn’t until I was 22 years old that I was like alright, I need to go to therapy. I can’t do this by myself.”

Chrisley recounted her 15-year-old suicide attempt, where she took a full bottle of pain pills, but claimed she never experienced addiction issues despite heavy drug use. “I never struggled with addiction,” she said on the show. “At that time I was 15. And you really don’t know at 15 if you’re going to end your life what that looks like. I think for me, it was just a moment where I wanted to be heard and I was so afraid of being honest about the things I was struggling with that I was like alright, I just want to be heard.”

Savannah Chrisley recalls her past suicide attempts

While being interviewed by mental health and addiction awareness advocate Patrick Custer for her Unlocked podcast, Savannah Chrisley opened up about her previous suicide attempt.

"I didn't really have a life-or-death experience, but I did try committing suicide so that potentially was maybe my life-or-death experience," Chrisley said. "But for me, it was more a cry for help."

"It's so crazy because when you go through so much trauma, I feel like you're mind just blocks it out," she explained. "I also feel like, too, there were maybe some side effects to what I had done to where it affected my memory but it all really was a blur."

"I do remember waking up in the hospital and, you know, my parents being there and discussions being had," she continued. "Even at that time, I remember lying to the doctors because I didn't want to be held at the hospital."

Chrisley admitted it was also hard coming off that straight into reality television in front of the world. "I just kind of remember masking over. Like, I was fine," she added. "You know, that was just like a hiccup. I'm fine, I'm not crazy."

However, Chrisley also revealed how her parents stepped up in her time of need. She said that her dad spent countless hours with her every day, just trying to get her to talk by telling me his life stories and trauma. This isn't the first time Chrisley openly discussed her mental health struggles. In a previous episode of her podcast, the reality star detailed the aftermath of her previous suicide attempt and revealed what motivated her to keep moving forward.

"I suffered from really bad depression, and I remember that next morning waking up and there being a devotional that my dad had gotten in his email from Joel Osteen, and that's why I speak so highly of Joel, because he kinda saved me," she recalled, per Entertainment Tonight. "And the devotional was Romans 8:28, and it stated that through whatever hardships and adversities you go through, God's gonna turn around and use it to your advantage."

Chrisley continued, "And it was literally like, in a snap of a finger, I went from this anger towards God, to in my heart saying, 'All right, God, you know what, why not me?' Like, what makes me any better to have to go through these things than anyone else?"

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

