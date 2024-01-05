Why does Todd Chrisley want to move prisons?

The 26-year-old claimed during an appearance on Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show that she has found it "heartbreaking" to witness the backlash her father has been facing. She declared, "The retaliation is real." "I find it extremely distressing to observe as his daughter, but they've even gone so far as to say they intend to transfer him to a state facility since our federal institutions are unable to ensure his safety."

Savannah holds evidence against the BoP

The former cast member of Chrisley Knows Best asserted that she had spoken with Pensacola Federal Prison Camp staff directly and that this information "should scare the warden and the Bureau of Prisons." She continued, "The BoP has repeatedly called me a liar, but I have all the evidence to support it. I also have recordings of them talking about exporting my father in addition to these letters. However, they must have a valid cause. They need to identify something that he’s in violation of."

Since her parents' convictions for fraud and tax evasion, the host of the podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, has been an outspoken critic of the appalling living conditions in the prisons in Kentucky and Florida. Savannah had before claimed that the inmates receive subpar medical attention and occasionally the incorrect drugs.

In addition, she asserted that where the outdoor temperature exceeds 100 degrees, there is no air conditioning in the jails. The facility has gone to "the extent of planting cell phones, drugs, going through his lockers," she informed Cuomo on Thursday, in a frantic attempt to "send him to a facility and truly behind bars."

Julie Chrisley’s condition behind the bars

Additionally, she claimed that Julie Chrisley, Todd's wife, had also been residing in appalling circumstances. "The situation is terrible. Regarding her mother's time in jail, she remarked, "They're deplorable. The fact that she's in Kentucky, it's 30 degrees. She's going without heat. They will do a temporary fix and then be without it again. There was also a dead bird in the water where their water came from. So, it's tough."

Two months after receiving sentences for fraud and tax evasion, Todd, 54, and Julie, 51, reported to their respective prisons in January 2023. Todd Chrisley received a 12-year sentence, and his wife was mandated to serve a seven-year sentence. The reality stars also have two other kids, Chase and Grayson. In addition, Todd shares custody of two children, Lindsie and Kyle, with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry. Additionally, the pair adopted Chloe, Kyle's daughter, after her father, a recovering addict, lost custody of her in 2016. Grayson and Chloe are currently under Savannah's custody while her parents are incarcerated.

