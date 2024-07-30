SDCC 2024: Kevin Smith Announces A Third Installment Of Jay and Silent Bob: Store Wars Amid His Upcoming The 4:30 Movie

Kevin Smith, the writer-director known for his cult classic films, made an exciting announcement at San Diego Comic-Con. While introducing his new coming-of-age movie The 4:30 Movie, Smith revealed that he will also direct a third installment in the Jay and Silent Bob series, titled Jay and Silent Bob: Store Wars.

The movie will feature the iconic characters, played by Jason Mewes and Smith himself, running a dispensary and facing off against a rival store.

Jay and Silent Bob first appeared in the Clerks movies and have since become fan favorites, known for their humorous takes on pop culture. They starred in two previous movies, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The characters are known for their stoner humor and unique friendship, with Jay often calling Bob his "hetero life-mate."

Smith, a major figure in geek culture, gained fame with the original Clerks film in the early 90s, during a wave of American independent cinema. He has built a loyal fan base by creating films that resonate with his audience.

Although he tried his hand at studio filmmaking with movies like Zack and Miri Make a Porno and Cop Out, Smith found more success with his independent projects.

Kevin Smith shared his last conversation with the late Shannen Doherty

Director Kevin Smith recently shared memories of his last conversation with the late Shannen Doherty at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. The Charmed actress passed away in July after a battle with cancer.

Smith reminisced about their first Comic-Con appearance together in 1995 to promote their movie Mallrats. He recalled how Doherty's presence drew attention, telling People, "It was weird when it came out, it didn't do well. But when we first came to the Comic-Con 29 years ago, man, we were embraced and we were largely embraced because of her, because she had the credibility in the crowd.”

Smith mentioned that they had talked about Doherty attending Vulgarathon, a New Jersey event starting on August 3rd that features screenings of Smith's films, including Mallrats. The Clerks actor said, "The last conversations we were having was about her coming out to Jersey for the Vulgarathon because she had done a bunch of cons and whatnot, and she met the Mallrats contingency and stuff,"

He added, "So I was like, 'Oh my God, Shannen, you come and watch the movie in our theater and stuff, that'll just put you on the throne.' "

Following Doherty's passing, one of Smith's producers suggested reviving the sequel project as a tribute to her. Smith expressed to the outlet that it would be a meaningful way to honor Doherty's memory.

