Grimes' mother Sandy Garossino is accusing Elon Musk of hiding travel paperwork so that their kids can't see their 93-year-old great-grandmother who is nearing the end of her life. On social media, Garossino made a tearful plea, emphasizing the importance of this visit and the family's suffering.

The allegations were made by Sandy Garossino in a grandmother's plea that she posted on X in a thread that had multiple posts. Columnist Garossino of Canada's National Observer framed the appeal as if it were a letter. She wrote, "I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you. As you know, my 93-year-old mother is now in end-of-life palliative care.”

Her further post read, "She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met."

Garossino expressed her mother's excitement at the idea of celebrating her birthday with the kids: Techno "Tau" Mechanicus, the youngest, Exa Dark Siderael, and four-year-old X Æ A-Xii. But when the visit was canceled, her hopes were dashed. According to Garossino, Elon Musk was hiding important paperwork that was required for the visit:

Garossino begs Musk to let them meet their great-grandmother before she passes away

Grimes wrote, "I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire. It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week.”

Garossino continued, describing her letter as a grandmother's appeal, pleading with Musk to uphold his end of the agreement, return the kids, and give them the paperwork they require to see their great-grandmother before she dies. She pleaded, stressing how important these times are, "Please Elon, I beg you. This is so painful for my mother, and concerning for the kid."

Elon Musk and Claire Boucher aka Grimes' relationship

Musk and Grimes first became romantically involved in May 2018. Before calling it quits for good in March 2022, they had an on-and-off relationship. The two have three children together. Courts in Texas and California have witnessed a protracted custody battle between the two parents.

