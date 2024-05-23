Seinfeld Actor Michael Richards REVEALS Battling Prostate Cancer In His New Memoir: ‘I Would Have Been Dead Without Surgery’

Seinfeld star Michael Richards is all set to release his upcoming memoir, in which he reveals his battle with prostate cancer. Popularly known for portraying the role of Kramer in the 1989 sitcom, Richards was diagnosed with cancer six years ago, and as the actor claims, he would have been dead within eight months without surgery.

In his memoir, Entrances and Exits, Richards shared that in the summer of 2018, he visited a clinic for a routine checkup, and the reports revealed a high level of PSA. The doctors informed Michael that he had Stage 1 prostate cancer.

Michael Richards opens up about his health scare

In a conversation with People Magazine about his memoir, the actor-comedian talked about the seriousness of his condition after getting diagnosed with cancer. Richards said, "I thought. Well, this is my time. I'm ready to go. But then my son came to mind just a few seconds later, and I heard myself saying, ‘I've got a 9-year-old, and I'd like to be around for him. Is there any way I can get a little more life going?’"

The doctors suggested that Richards get surgery as soon as possible to avoid further complications, as the biopsy did not look good. The Fridays actor said, "It had to be contained quickly, I had to go for the full surgery. If I hadn't, I probably would have been dead in about eight months."

Meanwhile, the actor talked about the moment he realized he wanted to pen a memoir. The comedian revealed, "I had over 40 journals I’d kept over the years and wanted to do a full review of my life. I’m turning 75, so maybe wanting to do that is something that comes with being my age.”

He further added, “I wanted to connect with feelings and memory. I’m surprised at how much I was able to remember.”

Michael Richards on making racist comments at the Comedy Club

A few days ago, footage of Richards making racist comments at the comedy club went viral. The actor soon issued an apology to David Letterman and shared that he would leave show business altogether to self-analyze his mistake.

The Problem Child actor claimed, "I was immediately sorry the moment I said it onstage. The damage was inside of me.” The actor added, “So I completely stepped away from show business. It was time to disappear and finally pay attention to where all of my anger was coming from. The most I could do for everybody was go home and get my s--- together.”

Michael Richards’ memoir will drop on June 4.