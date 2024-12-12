Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Get Engaged; Singer Pens ‘Forever Begins Now..’

The wedding bells are ringing for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco as they prepare to walk down the aisle. The songstress shared pictures of her wedding rock along with the announcement on social media.

Gomez took to her Instagram handle and shared a carousel post with a caption that read, “Forever begins now." The first picture of the post consisted of a beautiful engagement ring. The ring consisted of a big shiny marquise diamond and small ones on the ring band.

In the next picture, The Heart Wants What It Wants vocalist can be seen sitting in what appears to be a picnic set up, with a picnic basket and food items. The picture is captured as she is looking at the ring with a wide smile while touching it with her other hand.

She seemingly donned a fur jacket and light blue-colored denims, pairing it with white shoes. The carousel posts’ next picture consisted of a close-up selfie of herself, where she is laughing while showcasing her beautiful ring.

Another image featured her with her soon-to-be husband, Benny Blanco. In the candid click, the music producer’s hands are wrapped around Gomez as he gives her a kiss on the side of her face, and she smiles while flaunting the rock in her hand.

Many of her followers and celebrity friends congratulated her, including Nina Dobrev, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Michaels, Lilnasx, Laura Marano, and many more. Blanco also jumped in the comments section and wrote, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Along with sharing a post on the platform, she also shared stories. In one of the stories, she shared a closeup look of her ring. In the next story, she is seen on a video call with a close one, announcing this auspicious news, and the person on the call reacts with excitement.

