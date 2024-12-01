‘That’s My Man:’ Selena Gomez Talks About Boyfriend Benny Blanco Being Part Of Sexiest Man Alive Issue

As they say, people in relationships that glow together, grow together! This is seemingly the case with Selena Gomez and her beau Benny Blanco. Both people are truly glowing with their individual achievements and also praise one another for it. The same instance happened when the songstress talked about the music producer’s inclusion in the Sexiest Man Alive Issue.

While touching on the subject during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on November 30, Gomez said, “That's my man!” While praising Blanco, the singer added that she was “beyond proud” to know that there was somebody in the world who truly cared about every little detail about who she is.

The Heart Wants What It Wants vocalist said that to have somebody who supported, encouraged, inspired, and motivated her, brought her happiness, and more than anything the music producer is her “best friend.” She added, “I’m really, really lucky.”

Blanco has also called her girlfriend his best friend in the past. He previously told People magazine that both of them were morning people and that they wake up very early and it’s like their moment before the world wakes up. The musician expressed, “I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life.”

Advertisement

Since the time both went public about their relationship, they have been giving us major couple goals. May that be sharing cute pictures on social media, talking about one another candidly during interviews, or celebrating occasions together.

Talking about the same, both of them glowed during this year's Halloween as they decided to go with the theme of Alice In Wonderland, where Gomez transformed into the venture’s titular character and her beau flawlessly turned into Mad Hatter. The songstress shared a carousel post on her Instagram handle where both of them posed together.

ALSO READ: Fans React To Eminem's Cheeky Remark On Lethal Diss Tracks In Netflix's Rhythm + Flow: 'I Made A Few Of Those'