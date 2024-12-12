‘Had A Great Time’: Dwayne Johnson Recalls Working With Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Baywatch; DEETS Inside

2024 has been a busy year for Dwayne Johnson! After starring in the second installment of the hit animated series Moana, the actor is set to bring a twist to the Holiday season with her upcoming movie Red One alongside Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, and more.

Speaking to Filmfare, the actor spoke about his love for Bollywood films and recalled his experience working with Priyanka Chopra Jonas while working on Baywatch. “I've worked with Priyanka in the past and we had a great time filming that movie [Baywatch]. And I love the idea of making a Bollywood film," she said.

Johnson further shared that he would have conversations about the expansion into India and how big of a market India is. "There's Hollywood and then there's Bollywood,” he emphasized. The Citadel actress portrayed the antagonist Victoria Leeds while Johnson, Zack Efron, Kelly Rohrbach, Alexandra Daddario, Jon Bass, and Ilfenesh Hadera played the lifeguards.

The film also marked one of Chopra Jonas’s first big-banner Hollywood movies. However, the actress eventually became part of several big franchises including the hit sci-fi franchise Matrix in the 2021 film The Matrix Resurrections.

During a press interaction at the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival, the actress spoke about her fascination with the sci-fi franchise growing up and how it increased her interest in filmmaking. “You can’t avoid The Matrix, right? It like, changed cinema for us,” she admitted.

“I remember when I watched it, and I watched it in theater back in the day, and it was like magic almost; it was like, 'how do we create that in movies?'" she added.

As for Johnson, he plays Santa's head of security, Callum Drift in the star-studded Holiday season film Red One. He reluctantly joins Chris Evans' Jack O'Malley to help track down and bring back Santa Claus (Simmons) before Christmas. “After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security must team up with a notorious hacker in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas,” the official synopsis reads.