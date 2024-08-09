Selena Gomez Declares Chappell Roan As Her ‘Everyday Crush,’ Shares Pic of the Rising Pop Star

Selena Gomez recently expressed her love for Chappell Roan, saying she is her “everyday crush" on Instagram Stories. Gomez posted a picture of Roan with a caption that said “Is it Wednesday? No? Cool she still my Wednesday and everyday crush”.

The Good Luck, Babe! has been climbing all the music charts, rising to global fame off late. Selena's endorsement of Chappell is another major win for the 26-year-old artist.

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, popularly known as Chappell Roan, might have always been in public limelight but there is no doubt that this shoutout by Gomez has added to her growing accolades. For starters, Roan first made her name with last year’s debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess that generated quite the buzz among fans.

Combining pop elements, heartfelt storytelling, and genuine emotions helped this collection strike a chord with people quickly; therefore ensuring her performances at major festivals such as Coachella and Gov Ball 2024.

It was through these performances coupled with increased listenership that propelled the album to its highest position ever — number 5 on Billboard 200— giving her career an immense boost.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she recalled how quickly she became famous. She felt validated when people started turning up at her shows. Anything more since then whether chart success or industry acknowledgment is just icing on the cake.

She also revealed how she came up with the catchphrase “your favorite artist’s favorite artist.” This expression was inspired by Sasha Colby from RuPaul’s Drag Race who was quoted as saying during season fifteen, "your favorite drag queen's favorite drag queen." This statement had a significant impact on Roan who adapted it as a slogan for herself within the music sphere.

In response to news about Roan’s adoration of them and their words, Sasha Colby gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly. The fellow artist praised Roan for being bold in her own right saying, "pop girlies look to us for inspiration — much like Chappell Roan! All I can say is, goddess sees goddess, you know? Greatness sees greatness! Your favorite artist’s favorite artist, baby!"

With such high-profile supporters like Selena Gomez backing her up, or fellow pop icon, Sabrina Carpenter rendering the straightest version of her hit Good Luck, Babe! as well as having her undeniable skills, Roan keeps winning as she becomes “your favorite artist’s favorite artist.”

Most recently Chappell Roan has earned two VMA nominations for Best New Artist and MTV Push Performance of the Year for her smash hit Red Wine Supernova.

