'I Just Want To Be Hannah Montana': Chappell Roan Shares Her Experience Of Being Invited To Miley Cyrus' Party

Miley Cyrus a.k.a. Hannah Montana has raised a generation without even knowing. Most recently, Chappell Roan has revealed how Miley has been her life-long inspiration. From starring in the iconic Disney Channel show to performing at concerts in real life, Cyrus has been a part of Roan's artistic inspiration while she was growing up. In a recent interview, the My Kink Is Karma singer gushed about being invited to a party by Miley.

Chappell Roan talks about meeting Miley Cyrus and her new-found fame

Recently, Chappell Roan spoke about how Miley Cyrus invited her to a party and she was awestruck. This was because Cyrus was the first musician she ever saw live. The 26-year-old singer also opened up about fame on the July 17 edition of Drew Afualo’s The Comment Section podcast. She talked about how her fame has risen and some very strange occurrences that came with it.

She found it delightful that Miley Cyrus knew her. She said, "Miley invited me to a party, and I was like, ‘You don’t know that you were my first concert when the Jonas Brothers were opening for you.'"

"I just want to be Hannah Montana. That’s what I liked when I was little. I also loved P!nk, Katy, Gaga, but not to the degree I love it now," Roan said to Vulture. She continued, "I was so catty about pop music as a teen, but it wasn’t fair of me to judge it the same way I judge, like, Radiohead. Pop music is pop music. It’s not trying to be indie, math-rock," she went on to gush.

Chappell Roan's perennial love for Hannah Montana and pop music

Roan went back to when she was young and singing along to pop tunes at concerts with other girls crying around her when they saw the Flowers singer on stage. At that time, she didn’t understand why people acted that way but now she gets how profoundly such moments can influence someone’s life.

Roan said Hannah Montana had always been one of her heroes that inspired her musically. As per Cosmopolitan, back in February 2023, she even dressed up like Hannah when she headlined a show at New York's Webster Hall.

The Goodluck, Babe hitmaker at present, is one of the most crowd-favorite artist on social media, besides charting in the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100. Chappell Roan has also earned praises from her seniors in the game such as from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John, Charli XCX and more.

Being a fan of Hannah Montana, Roan wished she could have adopted a different persona to keep herself from the public eye as much as Cyrus did. The Pink Pony Club singer-songwriter also mentioned how incredible all those things were which came with her fame. She said she never expected to fly in first class or be able to get so much backstage access.

