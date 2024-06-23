'Feels Like I Was Right All Along': Chappell Roan Gets Candid About Her Journey To Fame As Pop Icon On Jimmy Fallon's Show

Chappell Roan’s debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess from 2023, has recently gained chart success, thanks to her hit single Good Luck, Babe!, her theatrical live shows, and striking stage outfits.

She discussed her journey to fame with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she also performed Good Luck, Babe! clad in feathers and rushes.

Chappell Roan shares her journey to success as a rising pop icon

During a performance last week, Roan got emotional, sharing how she’s processing her rapid rise, which accelerated after her Governors Ball performance.

On The Tonight Show, when Jimmy Fallon asked how she was feeling, she confidently said, “It feels like I was right all along.” Roan’s confidence comes from years of hard work.

She recalled signing her first record deal, an event announced over her high school loudspeaker. Despite this achievement, her reality was far from glamorous. It wasn’t until about a year ago that she could support herself with her music.

Roan said. “I mean, I feel kind of like I’d made it already whenever I was like, ‘oh my god, people showed up to my concert,' it was like, people came? Everything else has been the cherry on top.”

The highlight of her Tonight Show appearance was her extravagant performance of Good Luck, Babe! She wore an icy outfit with feathers, performing on a swan bench in her on-stage garden. This single is her first release since her debut album last year.

Roan shared earlier. “I just wanted to make something that I could party to and other people could party to, and something that I would never be sad or bored performing, that’s why I changed so hard to pop, pop, pop because it was so boring performing sad songs. It’s not fun to go on tour and, like be sad for months and months and months.”

Chappell Roan makes Jimmy Fallon flustered

Chappell Roan's career has recently taken off, leading to her inevitable late-night interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

The interview on June 20 started smoothly with light jokes and discussions about Roan’s early career and her recent viral performance at Governor’s Ball, where she dressed as the Statue of Liberty. However, things got interesting when Fallon admitted he Googled Roan before the show.

“I Googled you today just to see what pops up,” Fallon said. Roan quickly responded, “Did you not know who I was before?” Catching Fallon off guard. The audience cheered as Fallon, clearly flustered, held his head in his hands for a moment.

“I can sing, I can do all of your hand [movements],” Fallon promised, referencing Roan’s beloved Hot To Go! arm movements, which her fans love. Fallon clarified, “But no, I just Googled you to see what popped up.”

Roan, without missing a beat, quipped back, “Well, I Googled you too. You wanna know what popped up?” Fallon replied, “I don’t want to know what pops up,” as they both laughed.

They continued discussing how Roan is described as “your favorite artist’s favorite artist,” a phrase that appears under the “did you mean” bar on Google when searching for Roan. Her fans adore her music and her cheeky, fearless personality.

Chappell ended the evening by performing live on The Tonight Show, and despite the playful banter, the two seemed to be on good terms.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.