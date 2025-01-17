Selena Gomez Explains Why Emilia Pérez Was Her ‘Dream Job’; Shares Experience Working With ‘Best Director’ Jacques Audiard

Selena Gomez’s role in Emilia Pérez earned mixed reviews. While some believed she knocked it out of the park, others found her Spanish accent dodgy and undeserving of the praise. Nevertheless, the role meant a lot to Gomez personally, as she had been “craving” an opportunity such as the Jacques Audiard-helmed movie.

Speaking at a panel hosted by Variety at the Palm Springs Fest, the Same Old Love hitmaker revealed that the whole experience of the musical thriller “was a dream job for an actor.” She admitted that she “had been craving for years to find something that would make [her] feel remotely challenged.”

More than the compelling story, it was the director that sealed the deal for her. The Only Murders in the Building actress admitted that working with great filmmakers had been on her bucket list for a while.

She revealed that reading the script for Emilia Pérez left her “confused” until she discussed it with Audiard. Eventually, while working on the film, things started to fall into place. “He’s been one of the best directors I’ve ever collaborated with,” she added.

Gomez was joined by her co-actress and breakout star Karla Sofía Gascón, who shared her reason for doing the project. Gascón revealed that she found the film to be an opportunity to explore LGBTQ+ narratives outside of clichés and stereotypes.

She explained that the most intriguing aspect of the movie for her was the “lesbian relationship” between Epifanio and Emilia. “It places these characters that we don’t typically see in unexpected places. This movie is giving global visibility to the LGBTQ+ community, to the trans community,” the actress added.

According to Gascón, the film conveyed that these communities do not only exist in dark streets and alleys or as marginalized individuals. She emphasized that these people are everywhere and that they don’t owe explanations for what they do with their bodies.

“The fact that this movie puts these characters in places we don’t expect definitely keeps it more relevant,” the actress concluded.