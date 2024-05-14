Dune 3: Part Two Editor Shares Update on The Next Book Adaptation; Deets Here

Dune: Part Two is a groundbreaking sci-fi film directed by Denis Villeneuve, showcasing the power of large-scale epics. The film follows Paul Atreides, who seeks revenge against Baron Harkonnen for destroying House Atreides, with an all-star cast including Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Dune: Part Three is confirmed to be in development at Legendary. Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, the first two Dune films were critically acclaimed upon release, and though Part One struggled at the box office because of a day-and-date streaming release and audiences weary of the pandemic, Part Two more than made up for it with a strong showing.

Dune: Part Two editor shared update on the upcoming sequel

While speaking with ComicBook about the upcoming home release of Dune: Part Two, editor Joe Walker confirmed that a Dune: Messiah film is still in its early stages, but that he is excited by the possibility of working on that film.

"Look, I never take it for granted that I'm going to be back," Walker explained in the interview. "I hope I am. I don't know, I haven't read the script and it's still being worked on, I'm sure. And I love the fact that [director] Denis [Villeneuve] will keep his cards close to his chest until he's ready, because it spoils something to talk about something before it's there."

He continued, "I'm very excited about what Paul becomes in that story. And I love the idea of basically trying to assassinate somebody who's seen everything in advance. I can't comment too much about it, but I just know it will be just a brilliant thing to go back into that world."

Denis Villeneuve's had expressed his desire to make three Dune movies and has begun working on Part Three. Lead star Timothée Chalamet teased a major Messiah plot point in an interview in 2023.

However, since the release of Dune: Part Two in early March, Villeneuve has been more cautious when discussing a potential third movie. He confirmed he is still working on the script, which he called "barely an embryo," during Part Two's opening weekend, and later admitted he would only make the movie if "it's going to be better than Part Two."

Villeneuve has teased that a script for Dune: Messiah exists, and that he is focusing on telling the best possible distillation of the source material.

"I'm working on four different screenplays -- I know that Dune: Messiah will be one of them, I don't know if it will be the next or the second next," Villeneuve shared in an interview earlier this year. "My job was to try to keep the spirit of Frank Herbert alive as much as possible -- the whole meaning of Dune becomes clear with Dune: Messiah."

Considering the rapturous response Dune: Part Two received, this is an incredibly high bar, but Villeneuve's track record already bodes well for Part Three's prospects.

Joe Walker talked about his favorite scenes from Dune: Part Two

During an interview with Collider, Joe Walker explained why he’s most proud of how the sandworm sequence came out, as well as the scenes between Paul and Stilgar (Bardem). He also revealed that it was one of the most complicated shoot which took 44 days.

"It was a 44-day shoot and immensely difficult for them to capture and get as much of it done practically. I loved cutting the Paul-Feyd fight at the end. I love those little moments where, for example, you cut — you don't want the thing to be an overwhelming noise," Walker said.

He added, "You want little shapes and breaths to break things up. For example, the moment where the ornithopter falls from the sky behind Chani, it's just a little moment where you cut back; you don't hear anything. You just hear Chani go [heavy breathing] and then bang! And then Hans [Zimmer] comes in as massive."

He further added, "I enjoyed all of those, but I love the fact that it embraces these big set pieces, but they also have these tiny little intimate scenes. I really loved the Stilgar and Paul scenes, in particular, to cut. I'm really, really happy with the way that that cut together — Paul's amazing reactions. And Paul and Chani were always kind of a bit of a dream. There was such great chemistry there. So I don't know. I can't narrow it down to one thing. There were just many. It was just full of gifts, honestly."

Dune: Part Two is available to purchase on digital now and on 4K UHD on May 14.

