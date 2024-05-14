48th Kodansha Manga Award Complete List of Winners ft. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End & More

The 48th edition of the Annual Kodansha Manga Awards has published their finalists and winners. In all three categories, the publisher has announced the best-performing manga banners. Without taking much of your time, here are all the winners in each of the categories of Shonen, Shojo

Shonen Category

• WINNER: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End — written by Kanehito Yamada and drawn by Tsukasa Abe (Shogakukan, Weekly Shonen Sunday): The prestigious Best Shōnen Manga award went to Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, created by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe. This series was also nominated for the award in 2022. Other nominees in this category included the following:

• The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity* — Saka Mikami (Kodansha, Magazine Pocket)

• Gachiakuta* — Kei Urana (Kodansha, Weekly Shonen Magazine)

• Tank Chair — Manabu Yashiro (Kodansha, Magazine Pocket)

• Daemons of the Shadow Realm — Hiromu Arakawa (Square Enix, Monthly Shonen Gangan)

Shojo category

• WINNER Looking At Your Profile — Rumi Ichinohe (Kodansha, Bessatsu Friend): I See Your Face, Turned Away, by Rumi Ichinohe, won the Best Shōjo Manga award. The competition in this category featured strong contenders such as:

Advertisement

• Firefly Wedding — Oreco Tachibana (Shogakukan, Ura Sunday) Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

• In the Clear Moonlit Dusk*— Mika Yamamori (Kodansha, Monthly Dessert)

• A Sign of Affection* — Su Morishita (Kodansha, Monthly Dessert)

General category

• WINNER: Medalist — Tsurumaikada (Kodansha, Afternoon): Medalist, created by Tsurumaikada, claimed the Best General Manga award. This series was previously nominated in 2023. Other notable nominees included the following

• OSHI NO KO — written by Aka Akasaka, drawn by Mengo Yokoyari (Shueisha, Weekly Young Jump)

• The Darwin Incident* — Shun Umezawa (Kodansha Monthly Afternoon)

• Chiikawa: Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu — Nagano (Kodansha)

• Nagatan to Ao to – Ichika no Rourijou (Kodansha, Kiss)

• Bokyo Taro — Yoshihiro Yamada (Kodansha, Weekly Morning)

The Kodansha Manga Awards continue to celebrate outstanding works in the manga industry, honoring the creativity and talent of manga artists and writers. Fans eagerly wait to see these awards each year. All updates will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 457: Possible Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More