Severance Season 2 Finale: Sarah Bock Reflects on Miss Huang’s Emotional Exit And Show's Shocking End, 'I Had No Clue...'

Sarah Bock, who starred in her breakout role as Miss Huang in Severance Season 2, is bidding goodbye to her character—and she’s not ready for the farewell yet.

Bock’s character, the young and mysterious Lumon deputy manager, meets an unexpected and tearful fate in the final episode of Season 2. Episode 9 reveals Miss Huang’s sudden transfer to Svalbard, separating her from her family and home. Even Bock was taken by surprise.

"I think what ultimately ends up happening to her... Well, first of all, she gets shipped off, which actually came as a surprise to me. There were a couple of different ways her storyline could have gone, but I think that’s a really heartbreaking one," Bock told People.

Bock admitted that she hadn’t seen this coming, given the multiple directions Miss Huang’s plot could have taken. However, the abrupt transfer struck her particularly hard, portraying Huang as just a kid—another victim of Lumon’s corporate machine.

"When she finds out that she’s going to be separated from her home and her family... I think you finally get to see her as truly a kid who is yet another victim of this human corporate system," Bock said.

For Bock, this transition was an exciting chance to flesh out Miss Huang, revealing an emotional depth that had remained concealed throughout the season. Although she appreciated the added layers to her character, the possibility of saying goodbye was still bittersweet.

Speaking about the season’s ending, Bock said, "There were certain parts of the last few episodes that I had no clue were going to happen, and my jaw was on the floor."

Bock expressed her affection for the cast, especially Tramell Tillman, and acknowledged that this might indeed be Miss Huang’s final appearance. Reflecting on her early days on set, she recalled the daunting challenge of sharing scenes with Severance veterans such as Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and John Turturro—who she considered "icons."

Though she was nervous at first—particularly since she idolized her co-stars—she soon settled in, even enjoying the moments when she got to deliver those snarky, side-eye stares.

Severance is now available on Apple TV+.