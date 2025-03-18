Is Severance Season 3 Happening? Here's What We Know Ahead of Season 2 Finale Release on Apple TV+

Severance Season 3 hasn’t officially been announced yet but it’s only a matter of time! The series has been a smashing success, becoming the most-viewed show on Apple TV+. The renewal announcement didn’t happen probably because the second season is yet to be concluded.

Fans of the show are waiting with bated breath for the season finale to drop this week on Thursday, March 20. The thriller series follows a group of office workers at Lumon Industries, led by Mark (Adam Scott) “whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives,” as per the synopsis.

Their in-office personas (innies) have no recollection of their personal life and vice versa. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, people start questioning the truth about their jobs.

The chilling sci-fi drama has emerged as the crown jewel of the streamer, surpassing Ted Lasso as the most-watched show.

The renewal will most likely be announced in the forthcoming weeks given the success of the second season. Fans can definitely anticipate season three as the renewal comes down to viewership over anything else. Streamer will only axe a show if its viewership drops.

For example, Netflix axed The Recruit after the sophomore season underperformed compared to the first one. According to Nielsen, Severance accumulated over three billion streaming minutes since Season 2 premiered in January.

Moreover, the show’s popularity has attracted new viewers, increasing the streaming percentage of Season 1 by a massive margin. The show is directed by actor-comedian Ben Stiller who also serves as an executive producer.

In addition to Scott, the cast includes Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, and many others. The finale episode of season 2 will be 76 minutes, and bring the storyline to an epic and unpredictable conclusion, as per Newsweek.

Severance is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.