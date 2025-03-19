Here's What Taylor Swift's Next Date with Boyfriend Travis Kelce Might Look Like; Ben Stiller Makes Big Plans with NFL Star

Travis Kelce hinted at an upcoming Knicks date night with Taylor Swift on a recent episode of the New Heights podcast , sparked by a conversation with guest Ben Stiller.

Stiller recalled attending a New York Knicks game a few years ago with his son. He shared a touching memory of how Swift went out of her way to FaceTime his daughter, an ardent fan, creating a cherished family moment.

The Severance director said, “I was there with my son, [Quinlin]. We FaceTimed my daughter, [Ella], who is a huge Swiftie… She’s 23 now. We had the best time. [Taylor] was incredible.”

Kelce eagerly responded, praising Swift’s kindness. He then floated the idea of taking the Bad Blood singer to another Knicks game, suggesting it could be a great date night for the couple.

“Oh, nice. I appreciate that. I think the same thing, so it’s perfect,” Kelce said.

“Maybe we can get Taylor to another Knicks game,” he added.

Stiller jokingly offered to help make it happen but admitted they probably wouldn’t need any assistance getting tickets. Kelce’s brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, quipped that maybe he was the one who needed help securing a seat.

Travis Kelce also expressed his desire to attend a game at Madison Square Garden. When Stiller mentioned being a lifelong Knicks fan, Kelce said he had been waiting for the right time—ideally when the team was performing well and the arena atmosphere was electric.

“I’ve always told myself I want to go to a game at Madison Square Garden. … I’ve been telling myself I’ll go when the Knicks are good and it’s rocking,” Kelce said.

Since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in the summer of 2023, they have attended several sporting events together. The couple made public appearances at an MLB playoff game in 2024 and the U.S. Open. Meanwhile, Swift has been a frequent presence at Kelce’s NFL games, consistently showing support for her boyfriend over the years.