Shailene Woodley Is All Hearts For Fault In Our Stars Co-Actor Ansel Elgort: ‘He Brings Out The Best In Me’

It’s no secret that Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort have great on-screen chemistry, as seen in Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars. But it turns out the duo is quite close in real life, and as Woodley claims, they bring out the best in each other!

In an interview with Bustle, the Three Women actress gushed about her bond with her former co-star, saying that she “loves” Elgort "with all of my heart and soul." adding, "I think that he is one of the brightest lights on this planet."

The actress recalled the time she was cast as the love interest of the Baby Driver actor after playing brother and sister in their previous film Divergent. "I was a little like, 'Oh, okay....' " she said. However, one perk about after working with each other the second time, was the bond they had established earlier. “So there was a safety and comfortability around us both," she added.

The Big Little Lies actress further gushed about the actor, saying they bring out the “best” in each other. “It's one of the things I'm the most proud of," she added. Woodley credited their effortless chemistry on Fault in Our Stars to their closeness in real life because “the more you get to know somebody on a personal level, the more free you feel artistically.”

The duo starred in the 2014 hit film adapted from John Green’s eponymous book as Hazel Grace Lancaster (Woodley) and Augustus Waters (Elgort). Their effortless portrayals in the tragic love story were highly appreciated, and as per the actress, it would not have been possible if they hadn’t worked before on Divergent. “If Ansel and I hadn't known each other from Divergent, our relationship in [The Fault in Our Stars] would not be what it is."

The actors are pretty close in real life and went on an Italian vacation together in September 2022. The West Side Story actor shared snaps from the outing, which featured the co-stars cuddling and smiling at the camera. "It's the time of the season for loving," he captioned the post.