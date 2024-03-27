Shakira Takes Over Times Square To Perform For 40,000 Fans In Free Pop-Up Concert Amid Release Of New Album; Deets Inside

Was it New Year’s Eve on Tuesday night? Nah! It was just Shakira, and that was enough to bring around 40,000 people to Times Square.

The iconic tourist destination was seen with a great number of footfalls, as die-hard fans were eager to witness what they hadn't in a long time. Here's what went down at Times Square recently.

The Pop-Up Concert of Shakira

It was an on-time announcement that dragged a large number of people to Times Square. Through a Pop-Up concert, Shakira surprised her followers as she announced her performance at the major commercial intersection in Midtown Manhattan.

This was a call to celebrate the Colombian singer's latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. The Waka Waka artist took it to social media and announced the TSX concert just hours earlier.

And although the fans had no time to think or decide, they showed up in numbers. The number is not usual and is talked about. As per the figures stated by the organizer, around 40,000 attendees had shown up to watch Shakira perform.

The hype reached its highest point when an enormous electronic billboard covering a huge skyscraper announced the show, which was also free and had a countdown to its start.

As the crowd screamed with their highest pitch, counting the numbers, at around 7:30 PM ET, the TSX stage opened and brought forth the energetic performer. Shakira opened the show with her No. 1 hit song, Hips Don’t Lie, making the crowd go haywire.

Shakira’s concert at Times Square

The star was seen in all black, with a silver design on her top. She was accompanied by a group of dancers and a band who ensured that her performance was a power-packed one.

Right after she finished performing her opening track, she went on to interact with the cheering crowd, “Hola New York! Oh my God, this is amazing, absolutely insane.”

Witnessing the grand number of people, the artist had perfectly chosen her words, as she stated, “It’s so awesome to see you again, to sing for you… Nothing compares to this. Thank you so much for all the love that you’ve been giving me this week during the release of my new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. And thank you, thank you, thank you for showing up.”

During the span of her live performance, Shakira sang songs such as Te Felicito, TQM, Cómo Dónde y Cuándo, and also her latest track, Puntería.

The magnificent concert was closed with the words, “I’m happy to be here surrounded by my Latin people. Thank you, New York. Until next time. I love you very much,” which followed the mega-hit Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.

The Colombian artist has recently launched her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which was released last Friday.

