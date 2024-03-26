'Now I'm Free': Shakira Reveals She Can 'Actually Work' After Split; Claims Gerard Pique Was 'Dragging' Her Down

Shakira is done being dragged down and is ready to own her “husband-less” life!

The Hips Don't Lie singer was vocal about her split with Gerard Piqué and how it made her “free” during her appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show. Shakira and Piqué were together for over a decade and share sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9. The singer released her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, after a long hiatus for which her ex-partner could be responsible.

Did Gerard Piqué drag Shakira down during their courtship?

The singer-songwriter revealed to Jimmy Fallon why she hadn’t released any new album since 2017. "I've been putting out music here and there but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work. I didn't have time. It was the husband-factor,” she said.

"Now I'm husband-less. Yeah, the husband was dragging me down. Now I'm free. Now I can actually work," she added.

Shakira opens up about her new album

Her Spanish-titled new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, translates to 'Women no longer cry'. When the host enquired about the title, she instantly quipped, "It's men's turn now,” followed by a burst of laughter from the audience and Fallon.

The Waka Waka singer explained, “For too long, we have been sent to cry with a script in our hands and without an end just because we are women. We have to conceal our pain in front of our kids, in front of society."

"We have to heal in a certain way. And I don't think anyone is supposed to tell us how to heal. No one is supposed to tell a She-wolf how to lick her wounds," she added.

Shakira uncovered her Ruby, Emerald, Sapphire, and Diamond vinyl

On The Tonight Show, the singer revealed that she has not one but four vinyl records named after four gems. She uncovered the Ruby, Emerald, Diamond, and Sapphire records and explained their meaning.

She talked about transforming her pain, anger, and frustration into "creativity, productivity, strength and resilience," and that’s the relevance of gems.

"The resilience of a diamond, you know? So that's why I picked the metaphor of the precious stones, because of the resilience that we women have today when we have to face adversity," the singer said.

The 16-track album marks her 12th studio album release after El Dorado in 2017. The album became the most streamed alum of the year within 24 hours of its release, with over 10 billion streams globally.