Shannen Doherty Shows Support For Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Diagnosis; Says She Has Right To Her Privacy

After months of speculation from the public, recently, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton announced in an emotional video that she has been diagnosed with cancer and has started undergoing chemotherapy. Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty showed her support for Kate in an Instagram post, saying she admires the Princess of Wales’ strength.

Shannen Doherty’s post supporting Kate and her family

The 52-year-old actress, who herself is living with stage 4 cancer, was sympathetic and understanding of Kate’s condition and her need for privacy. In her post, Shannen Doherty wrote, “Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person. We ALL have the right to go through illness or life privately.”

She continued criticizing the people spreading rumors about the royal’s health condition by saying, “The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership and plain morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children.”

As a reminder for everyone to be kinder, Doherty also wrote, “I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect privacy of others regardless of being in the public eye.” To the Princess of Wales, she wrote, “And to Princess Kate, I admire your strength thru the endless onslaught you’ve been under while going thru cancer.”

Many people voiced their support under Doherty’s post and disapproved of the media's treatment of Kate Middleton and her family.

Doherty herself is undergoing treatment for stage 4 cancer

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton opened up about her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video on Friday. She explained that even though before her surgery in January, cancer was not detected, her medical team found out that “cancer has been present” in her body after her abdominal surgery. She also said that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy and that she and Prince William are trying to manage the situation privately “for the sake of our young family.”

Shannen Doherty, who showed unconditional support to Kate, is living with stage 4 cancer herself. The actress has always been quite open about her own medical condition. Just a few days ago, she posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed with the caption, "January 2023, I had brain surgery to remove a tumor. The things on my forehead were for mapping. I didn’t ask nearly enough questions, fear and too much going on just seized me. BUT it’s so cool I got to chat with Dr Ray Chu ( my brain surgeon) and wow, did I find out a lot about my surgery!!” She also urged people to listen to her podcast, Let’s Be Clear.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015 and also underwent radiation treatment and brain surgery in January of 2023. Two days ago, she posted a photo of herself back in 2023 with her doctor and another with a nurse after her brain surgery. She captioned the post, "When I woke up from brain surgery back in January of 2023, Dr Chu was first person I saw. And then this wonderful nurse at cedars sinai whom took such great care of me.” She again urged followers to tune into her podcast, Let’s Be Clear, to learn more about her journey.

