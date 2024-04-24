Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton’s son, Prince Louis, is beloved by royal fans. The prince, who is fourth in line for the throne, turned 6 today.

Louis is William and Kate’s third child and the youngest of three siblings. Here’s everything we know about Prince Louis.

Prince Louis’ name holds special significance

Prince Louis’ name is special to the Royal Family. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” a representative from Kensington Palace announced in 2018. “The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

It is not common for an English Royal to be named, his name comes more from the French royal bloodline. William and his oldest son, George, share Louis as their middle name. It is also the middle name of William’s uncle and Queen Elizabeth’s son, Prince Edward. Louis shares his name with Prince Philip’s grandfather, Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg.

Prince Louis goes to the same school as his siblings

Prince Louis goes to Lambrook School with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The royal children moved to this school after Kate and William decided to move to Adelaide Cottage. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The reason for the shifting to Windsor was to spend time outdoors, which this countryside home provides. A source told People that Windsor, England, was the family’s “happy place.”

Prince Louis’ new title

Louis was born Prince Louis of Cambridge when his grandfather hadn’t inherited the throne. After Queen Elizabeth’s passing, William's father, Charles, passed down the title of Prince of Wales to him. This, in turn, changed Willam’s children's titles. The 6-year-old is now known as Prince Louis of Wales.

Advertisement

Prince Louis and his famous silly faces

The young prince has made headlines several times for pulling out silly faces at royal ceremonies. Louis never holds back from living his life as a child. He is known for his free spirit and the goofy faces he gives the cameras.

"He's a cheeky monkey — a typical third child," a royal insider told People after the royal’s goofy poses went viral after the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Mike Tindall, husband of Louis’s aunt Zara revealed that the prince was “wanting to have fun.”

Prince Louis fancies baking

During the pandemic, Prince William revealed how his children liked baking together. “It's just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere," he shared.

The prince later added that his children were “attacking the kitchen” during COVID-19.

Kate Middleton’s nickname for Prince Louis

Kate sometimes lovingly calls her youngest by a nickname. The Princess of Wales calls her youngest Lou Bug. Royal fans heard Kate use a nickname in May 2023 during a campfire at the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s bond

Prince Louis and his older sister, Princess Charlotte, are best buds. Hello! Magazine revealed how the Princess had her brother’s back during the coronation.

The magazine reported that Charlotte was tired because she was “making sure her little brother behaved himself.”

Prince Louis’s personality is similar to his mom’s

The prince is said to have a very similar personality to his mother. "Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," an insider has previously told People magazine. Kate loves that and jokes about the fact that out of her three children, Louis is the only one who looks like her.

Kate previously spoke about her special bond with her youngest during a Christmas event. “You remind me of my little Louis; he keeps saying, ‘Me, me, me.’ And he wants to come everywhere with me!” she told a student at the event.

Prince Louis loves sports

The Prince has had a true athletic spirit since a young age. He is into sailing trips, tennis, and rugby. The 6-year-old has even been to France to ski.

Advertisement

Louis’s love for Rugby might come from his mother’s involvement. "She regularly plays rugby in the back garden with the children — she plays all sports with them," Nigel Gillingham told People, who is the President of the Rugby Football Union.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Continues Royal Tradition, Shares Prince Louis' 6th Birthday Portrait After Photoshop Drama; PIC

ALSO READ: What New Royal Roles Did Kate Middleton and Prince William Receive From King Charles? Find Out