Social Media Post Led Prince William to Visit a School? See as He Steps Out Amid Kate Middleton's Cancer Treatment

Although the royal family is currently focused on the health of Kate Middleton, Prince William managed to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule to visit a school.

This was a kind and thoughtful gesture by the Prince of Wales to support the mental health of young people. Below are the reasons that inspired him to visit the high school.

Prince William visits a school in Birmingham

Prince William had the chance to witness the incredible work of the Matrix Project on April 25. This initiative brings together young individuals aged 11 to 14 to openly talk about their mental health struggles. The project holds these meetings every week, and this time, they were honored to have the royal join them.

During his visit, Prince William was briefed about the inception of the group’s campaign #AmIManlyEnough. This campaign which was launched last year, encourages males to open up and talk about their feelings and teaches them to tackle the stigma of mental health.

While the royal joined this workshop where the students were discussing issues related to well-being and were also seen preparing a calm kit, the headteacher Christina Handy-Rivett shared her excitement with PEOPLE.

Talking about Prince William visiting the school and learning about the project, Handy-Rivett appreciated the “Royal Highness” for his support toward mental health.

Calling it a “special moment”, she also stated that the gesture was a “unique response” to raise awareness for mental health and “wellbeing.” She also appreciated the overwhelming response to the letter from the member of the royal family.

Further talking about the project Christina Handy-Rivet said that the school always pushes the students and asks them “to dream big.”

As per the headteacher, she has been telling her students that “sky’s the limit and don’t put limitations on yourself and if you don’t ask, you don’t get. And this is a perfect example of that."

What made Prince William visit the school?

Amid Kate Middleton’s ongoing cancer treatment, an act from a young one had caught the attention of Prince Williams. This act led him to visit Birmingham and head to St. Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell.

The school, which is also known for its award-winning student-led program, caught the eye of the Prince as one of their students, Freddie Hadley, 12 wrote a letter that addressed both Prince and the Princess, inviting them to a mental health campaign's launch. This letter was posted on social media by the school.

The letter mentioned various events, including presentations at national events that the group aims at while following their “passion for mental health.”

Replying to it, Prince William took it to x (formerly Twitter) and posted, "Good afternoon Freddie, I’m so sorry Catherine and I can’t be with you and the rest of the students at St Michael’s today,” while also appreciating the campaign's effort taken towards “mental health challenges and stigmas."

