Kate Middleton Follows THIS Sweet Tradition On Her Children’s Birthdays; Deets Inside

Kate Middleton is the most beloved member of the royal family. The ever-kind and charming princess is following in the footsteps of her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. She is truly a people’s princess. While Kate Middleton fulfills her public duties like no other, besides being a royal, she is also a mother, and just like any mother, she adores her kids. The Princess of Wales leaves no stone unturned when it comes to her kids. She makes sure they feel loved at all times, but especially on their birthdays. As per People, Kate Middleton has a very sweet and heartfelt tradition of baking cakes on her kids' birthdays.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Continues Royal Tradition, Shares Prince Louis' 6th Birthday Portrait After Photoshop Drama; PIC

What Special Tradition Does Kate Middleton Follow for Her Children's Birthdays?

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, makes their children's birthdays especially memorable every year. The Prince and Princess of Wales have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, born in 2013, 2015, and 2018, respectively. As reported by People, the Princess of Wales stated this in 2019 on the BBC's A Berry Royal Christmas with Mary Berry. "I love making the cake for their birthday. It's become a sort of habit for me to stay up until midnight with excessive amounts of cake mix and icing, and I make way too much. But I love it."

In 2021 according to US Weekly, the Princess baked a football-shaped cake for Prince George's 8th birthday. In 2020, a source told US Weekly that the Princess continued their beautiful ritual of preparing Prince George a chocolate sponge cake for his 7th birthday, despite the coronavirus epidemic. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also assisted their mother in decorating the delicacy with sprinkles, lollipops, and colorful candy. Along with the dessert, the Prince and Princess of Wales are known to commemorate their children's big occasions with a portrait.

There was suspicion that they may abandon the idea following the infamous royal Photoshop controversy in early 2024, in which Kate Middleton admitted to digitally changing a Mother's Day photo. However, the tradition continued for Prince Louis' sixth birthday. The couple shared a portrait on their official Instagram handle with the caption, "Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

Kate Middleton receives a new title from King Charles

As reported by People, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been given a new title by King Charles in honor of her expanding prominence within the royal family. She will now be referred to as the Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honor. This coveted honor falls on the sixth birthday of her youngest son, Prince Louis. To commemorate the event, the palace unveiled a new portrait.

On a day of royal accolades, Prince William was appointed Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, while the Queen Consort, Camilla, earned the Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Meanwhile, these celebrations come at a difficult moment for the royal family, as both the Princess and King Charles are fighting cancer.

