Will Kate Middleton And Prince William Share Pic On Prince Louis' Birthday After Photoshop Controversy? Let's Explore

Will Kate Middleton and Prince William release a portrait for Prince Louis on his 6th birthday today? Given the recent Photoshop controversy surrounding the royal couple, nothing can be confirmed or denied.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest son will turn 6 on April 23, and, per People, The Sunday Times previously reported that the couple is expected to continue the tradition of sharing a portrait in honor of Prince Louis on the young prince’s special day. “They appreciate the public's love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays,” a source reportedly told The Sunday Times.

Prince William and Princess Kate have released new snaps for the birthdays of all their children since forever, with the Princess of Wales, who described herself as “an enthusiastic amateur photographer” after the recent Mother's Day portrait blunder, often stepping behind the lens to capture her kids.

Royal portraits under intense scrutiny after Kate Middleton apologized for Mothering Sunday picture

For those not in the loop, on March 10, Kate Middleton became the target of tasteless trolling after sharing an altered snap of herself with her three kids to mark Mother's Day in the U.K. Following the backlash, the Princess had to release an apology statement, in which she said, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

The picture in question received the scrutiny it did because it came at a time when numerous theories about Kate Middleton’s extended time off from public duty were the primary focus of people’s interest. Kate, 42, later revealed that she is recovering from cancer.

Another photo editing controversy involving Kate Middleton emerged

A week after the Princess's apology, another royal picture, credited to her as the photographer, was flagged by Getty Images as manipulated.

“Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor’s note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source,” a Getty spokesperson told The Telegraph on March 18, about a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In conclusion, if the Prince and Princess of Wales continue with the tradition of sharing a royal portrait of Prince Louis, the legitimacy of it will certainly be disputed.

Meanwhile, Prince William received well wishes for Kate during her ongoing chemotherapy treatment as he returned to royal duties last week. Per People, Kate's loving husband promised a volunteer at a food distribution charity that he'd “look after” the Princess of Wales.

