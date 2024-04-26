Why Is Prince Edward Disappointed By King Charles? Find Out As Royal Member Steps Out For His Anzac Day Duty

Prince Edward was disappointed by King Charles after the royal member was snubbed of his honor. Earlier this week, the head of state announced honors for the members of the royal family, and the youngest brother of the King was given the appointment of Order of the Thistle.

However, the Duke and his wife, Duchess Sophie, were unhappy. They expected that King Charles, as the head of the family, would recognize the couple’s efforts to stand up for the family while Kate Middleton and the King underwent their treatments for cancer.

Where does Prince Edward stand in the list of honors provided by the King?

With the Duke of Edinburgh being appointed as Order of the Thistle, the prince stands a few steps lower than the other members, including the Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince Edward’s honor, according to the palace, is “the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland.”

The royal sources spoke to US Weekly and confirmed the Duke's disappointment. They said, "[They] knew Charles was getting ready to announce the new honors, and he also told William and Kate in advance. [William and Kate] were really thankful, and it gave them a boost to be acknowledged, especially with such amazing accolades."

The source further added, “They have really stepped things up with their commitment to service over the past few years. Edward’s household was hoping he would get an honor.”

The insider also claimed that the Duchess had stepped up for the family during difficult times, and the royals expected to have received more recognition than the honor they received.

What appointments were the other royal members honored with?

Kate Middleton was honored with the title of Royal Companion of the Order under the companion category. The princess is the first royal companion to be named under the order. As per the palace, Middleton’s appointment is a special award presented to a few legendary personalities over the years. The title represents the major contributions of people in the fields of medicine, arts, and science.

Prince William was presented with the Great Master of the Most Honorable Order of the Bath. The position was appointed to the Duke of Cambridge after the place had been empty ever since King Charles escalated to the throne.

Amidst the snub and disappointment, Prince Edward stepped up for his duty during Anzac Day by paying tribute to the members of the armed forces in Australia and New Zealand.

