Prince William Thanks Volunteers For Kind Cards

When the Prince of Wales returned to work, he thanked everyone for their messages. During his first royal engagement after his wife's cancer diagnosis, Prince William welcomed well-wishes for Kate Middleton and King Charles.

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales appeared touched on April 18 when he was given cards for Princess Kate and his father, the King, by a volunteer at the Sunbury, on the Thames, food distribution charity Surplus to Supper. "Oh, some cards, how thoughtful of you. ITN's Lizzie Robinson posted a video of Prince William thanking volunteer Rachel Candappa to X.

Princess Kate and King Charles Undergo Cancer Treatment

Chris Ship of ITV reported that the volunteer "told us she spent ages last night thinking of what to write in her message inside." Princess Kate, 42, and King Charles, 75, have both put off public appearances while undergoing treatment for cancer.

The King's diagnosis was made public by Buckingham Palace on February 5 in a statement that followed his January treatment for a benign enlarged prostate; however, a spokeswoman clarified that the condition is not prostate cancer.

A few weeks later, on March 22, the Princess of Wales made the announcement via video message that she was starting chemotherapy following her January stomach surgery, stating that postoperative testing had "found cancer had been present." While visiting groups that address food waste, Prince William accepted the cards for his father and wife.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Return to School After Family Time

After spending a few weeks with his family following Princess Kate's announcement and over their children's school holiday, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, went on the trips to commemorate his return to royal duty. It's possible that the royal mother purposely withheld the news about her health until after her children had left school to allow the family to spend alone time together.

Following his wife's abdominal surgery on January 16, the Prince of Wales also made time on his calendar to be by her side and maintain a regular schedule for their children.

