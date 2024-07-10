Sharon Stone Will Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At The Taormina Film Festival

Sharon Stone will be bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award!

In honor of her decades-long career, the Casino actress will receive one of the most prestigious awards at the Taormina Film Festival 2024. Stone will discuss her career and life on stage before receiving the award on the festival's closing day.

Sharon Stone will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award

At Italy’s 70th annual Taormina Film Festival, Stone will be honored with a Golden Cariddi for Lifetime Achievement. The Oscar-nominated actress debuted in Woody Allen’s Stardust Memories in 1980 and has garnered credit for 150 movies and TV projects since.

Triumphant projects like Basic Instincts, Total Recall, Sliver, and Casino are among her stand-out films and performances that will be etched in the history of cinema.

She’ll follow in the footsteps of previous honorees, including Jessica Lange, Robert De Niro, Tom Cruise, Sophia Loren, Nicole Kidman, Richard Gere, Colin Firth, Isabelle Huppert, and others.

Stone will participate in an on-stage conversation about her career in honor of the achievement, which will be bestowed on the festival's closing night. Although her film Basic Instinct premiered at the film festival in 1992, this year will be her first appearance on the Taormina red carpet.

Advertisement

When Stone opened up about misogyny in Hollywood

During The Hollywood Reporter’s joint summit with the Social Impact Fund, Stone—amfAR’s spokesperson—attended and talked to the outlet about various topics. One of which was the existence of misogyny in the industry.

“It’s a business run by men. It’s a business where men make the money. Where men write, produce and direct the projects. Where men write the parts that are played by women,” she said about the subject. Stone added that until her film Basic Instinct, women were expected to hold a certain posture and “ cross their legs a certain way” on screen.

However, she admitted that with progressive movements like #MeToo, things have changed for better or for worse. “Now, these days, there are some women who don’t like certain things that I still like,” she added. Stone was last seen in the 2023 romantic drama What About Love opposite Oceans Eleven actor Andy Garcia.