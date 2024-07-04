'She Has To Clean Up Her Act': Jeff Lewis Claims Sonja Morgan Was Intoxicated Post Her Snarky Behavior On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Jeff Lewis recently criticized Sonja Morgan for allegedly being drunk at the taping of the 15th anniversary of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

On his Sirius XM show, Jeff Lewis Live, Lewis said he was very annoyed by Sonja's behavior, which he claimed was much worse than what was shown on TV.

Jeff Lewis takes a dig at Sonja Morgan for her drunk behavior

According to Lewis, Sonja never stopped talking, was rude and disrespectful, and even confronted him during a commercial break, telling him, "I only hate one other person more than you.” He was confused by her anger and didn't recall doing anything to upset her.

During the show, Sonja was disruptive, shouting things throughout the episode. In one instance, she told Lewis to "get on your knees" during his minor confrontation with Teresa Giudice. In the After Show segment, Sonja interrupted several times, speaking in slurred speech.

In one awkward moment, she refused to participate in Luann de Lesseps' Marry, F–k, Kill game at her cabaret show, making inappropriate comments about her co-stars. The other guests, including several Housewives, Lewis, and Jerry O’Connell, were silent or shocked.

A source told Page Six that Sonja arrived at the shoot already intoxicated and was given water once her condition became evident. During the After Show, Sonja held up a shot glass and angrily declared, “This is water!”

Jeff Lewis claims Sonja confronted him backstage

Lewis claimed Sonja confronted him again backstage after the taping, and execs had to pull her away from him. She was eventually escorted out of the studio and put in a car to her next destination.

Lewis also suggested that Sonja’s behavior might have affected her career, mentioning a rumor that her and Luann's show Crappie Lake wasn’t renewed because of her drunken antics. However, a production source denied this per Page Six.

Lewis concluded on his radio show, “There is a point in time where it’s not funny anymore, and I think she has to clean up her act.”

Sonja's drinking behavior has been a topic of discussion before. In 2018, Page Six reported she was seen "wasted and humping people" at a bar, which she called exaggerated. In a 2021 RHONY episode, her co-stars tried to stage an intervention for her, but she denied having a problem, saying she doesn’t drink alone or at home.