'She is inspiring': Jenna Ortega Explains Why She Thinks That Her Wednesday Character Left Audiences Spellbound

Jenna Ortega rose to international glory in no time, largely due to her title role performance in Netflix's Wednesday series. Ortega plays the resilient, yet reclusive character. Despite such discrepancies, millions have been enthralled by her performance, and they are eagerly looking forward to the second season, which is likely to stream on Netflix by early next year. Before this, Ortega has spoken candidly about things she believes people relate to Wednesday Addams, her character.

In a recent profile with Vanity Fair, Ortega talked about everything from her upcoming turn as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to, of course, Wednesday Addams. Ortega theorizes that the character's appeal comes from her seeming to project traits many people wish they had themselves.

"The intelligence and wit and confidence that Wednesday has, I think a lot of us wish that we possessed in ourselves," Ortega said. She explained further that it is Wednesday's nonstop acts in the pursuit of interests, coupled with her nonconformity to societal standards, that amount to a big part of her appeal. Ortega states, "The beauty of Wednesday is that she's inspiring because she's somebody who doesn't care what anybody else thinks." This contrasts most strikingly with her love for affection, where she confesses, "I do like a nice hug," showing there is indeed a line drawn between the actress and her character.

Ortega also recalled auditioning for Wednesday for the very first time over Zoom weeks after filming a scene in the horror film X by Ti West. She further explained previous reports about her reluctance at the start, saying that initially she wasn't married to the job, but the bluntness of the call with Burton made her want it more. This call became rather defining, so to speak, in terms of wanting the role.

Advertisement

Speaking to the second season in particular, Ortega disclosed that it would shy away from the love triangle dynamic of the first season in favor of a "more horror-inspired" vibe. She described the looming atmosphere of something like the 1964 film The Masque of the Red Death, adding that, "We're doing this thing now where Wednesday just kind of appears. She is a little bit of a jump scare herself.".

Then came May with the official teaser for season two, and people got even more excited. The latest casting news includes Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Billie Piper, and Christopher Lloyd, with the last being the latest star of the Addams Family movie franchise to board the show, following Christina Ricci's steps. Moreover, the characters of Gomez and Morticia Addams, as played by Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones respectively, become series regulars as opposed to guest stars.

While the fans are counting down for Wednesday to return, Jenna Ortega—through her insights and performance—has not stopped stunning audiences with her portrayal. She created an interpretation of Wednesday Addams that not only set the role well apart but also bridged the connection on a more personal level, leaving Wednesday to be one of the most compelling characters on television today.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'A Little Bit More Horror': Jenna Ortega Shares Wednesday 2 Update Ahead of Its Release