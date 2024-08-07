'A Little Bit More Horror': Jenna Ortega Shares Wednesday 2 Update Ahead of Its Release

Jenna Ortega, who masterfully embodies Wednesday's titular character, has offered some updates on the upcoming season of the Tim Burton helmed Netflix blockbuster.

In the sophomore season of Wednesday, producers promise fresh villains, superhuman powers, and a dark tone influenced by the 1964 movie - The Masque of the Red Death. The classic film is based on Edgar Allan Poe's short story.

The goal is to make it more horror-like in nature, though not too bloody, because of its young viewership. One new thing is that Wednesday suddenly appears out of nowhere and serves as a bit of a jump scare herself. Jenna Ortega lets Vanity Fair know, "I think the feel that we’re going for is a little bit more horror-inspired."

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez will now be regulars for Wednesday 2, promising a deep-dive into the intricate mother-daughter relationship. And horror-core should be at its peak, with Morticia and Wednesday coming to the forefront.

Zeta-Jones received high praise from Ortega in her interview with the outlet. Jenna said about the veteran actress, "She’s just a good, cool person. She doesn’t overthink anything.” She appreciated Zeta-Jones for being just as perfect as her character Morticia.

Other new cast members include Steve Buscemi, a classic guy, according to Ortega.

Advertisement

Percey Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe, an integral part of Wednesday’s love triangle, is noticeably missing from the season two cast list. In January 2023, accusations circulated on Twitter claiming that Hynes White sexually assaulted a woman and held parties where he would drug girls with alcohol below the legal age limit who were then assaulted afterwards. Contrary to this information campaign against him, Hynes White denied all the allegations.

Notwithstanding the pressure to get it right following her break for about two years, Scream star said, "There’s definitely the pressure of, ‘Oh, I have to get this right'" but she got it covered as the regent Deadpan It-girl as the netizens have deemed her to be.

Both Wednesday and Ortega have been praised as examples of Latina representation and critiqued for not being Latina enough. Ortega appreciates that the portrayal is nuanced rather than emphasizing too much on Wednesday’s Latinness, avoiding the tokenism often seen with Mexican characters.

Advertisement

Through this more detailed manner of presentation, the series seeks to show more authentic images of Latinas beyond their usual stereotypes. For Ortega, this balanced representation is essential because she believes that characters should be as diverse and rich as real people are.

ALSO READ: Wednesday Season 2 Begins Filming; Here’s When It Will Release on Netflix