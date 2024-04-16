In Bridgerton season 3, Eloise forms an unexpected friendship with Cressida, who is known to be Penelope's bully. This surprising turn of events stems from Cressida's unexpected kindness towards Eloise when she needed support.

Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise, sheds light on this development, explaining that Eloise felt isolated and found solace in Cressida's unexpected compassion. Additionally, Eloise harbors unease about Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown, which further complicates their relationship.

Claudia Jessie on why her character Eloise Bridgerton befriended Cressida Cowper

Recently Claudia Jessie joined her castmates Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), for an interview with Still Watching Netflix. During the conversation, Coughlan asked Jessie, "Okay, I'm seeing that people have noticed that Eloise and Cressida [are] to be friends this season. What can you tell us about that, you backstabber?"

To this, Jessie revealed, "Yeah! I'm sorry, but apparently, she showed Eloise kindness when no one else would, you backstabber!" she further added, "So, I think she's just a little upset about the whole Lady Whistledown thing." When Nicola Noted about her character, "It's quite bad" Claudia asserted, "It's not the best." Coughlan agreed saying, "No, I feel like she's allowed to be mad about that, it's fine."

Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington faces challenges

Meanwhile, Nicola Coughlan's character, Penelope, faces a challenging beginning to season 3. Strained relationships plague her as she deals with losing her best friend and unrequited love, Colin Bridgerton. Penelope's journey takes center stage as she steers through betrayal and rejection, all these while attempting to find her place in society alongside Luke Newton's Colin.

As the story unfolds viewers are taken on a journey of complex emotions and strained friendships. Penelope's struggles are at the forefront, showcasing the fallout from her actions in the previous season. Her friendship with Eloise is tested as tensions rise due to Eloise's newfound bond with Cressida, who has a history of conflict with Penelope.

Despite Penelope's good intentions, her past actions have repercussions that continue to haunt her in season 3. Her efforts to protect Eloise from false accusations inadvertently strain their friendship, leading to hurtful words and misunderstandings. Additionally, Penelope's unrequited love for Colin makes things more complex.

Bridgerton Season 3 will air on Netflix in two parts. The first part will premiere on May 16 and another part will release next month on June 13.

Watch the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer here;

