‘She Wanna Be Me So Bad’: Amber Rose Blames Beyonce For Stealing Republican National Convention Speech

Amber Rose claims that Beyoncé's speech at the Republican National Convention was taken from her. The Grammy-winning singer delivered her speech in Houston on Friday, October 25, after attending Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign rally. According to a post from The Shade Room, Rose commented on a post featuring Beyoncé’s speech, writing, “She wants to be me so bad. She literally took my whole speech.”

Rose and the Texas Hold Em singer’s speeches did share some similarities, as they both addressed topics like motherhood and its impact on voting. At the recent rally, Harris, the latter, delivered her speech from a mother’s point of view. “I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” the singer said.

“A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided,” she added. Beyonce further emphasized that younger children should be able to achieve their goals “with no ceilings, no limitations” and urged listeners to vote for a better future.

Rose delivered a similar speech at the RNC in July, starting by introducing herself as a mother rather than a citizen of the United States. “My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life,” she said at the time.

“That’s something that unites all American parents, whether we’re Republicans, Democrats, Conservatives, or Liberals — we all want a better country for our children,” she added. The model further urged listeners to vote not based on their political background but to provide a better life for their kids.

Although Rose and Beyonce’s speeches had similar context, the comment section did not take the former’s allegation seriously. “Sorry she don’t even notice you,” one user commented. “To say THEEE Beyonce wanna be you is wild asf,” another wrote.

As for the rally, anonymous users posted clips of attendees allegedly leaving the rally with disappointment. Someone allegedly claimed the ordeal to be embarrassing, while another threw gasoline in a dumpster fire. Harris is yet to respond to these claims.