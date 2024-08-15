Sherwood Season 2 Trailer Features Return of Sparrows and Two New Rime Families; Everything You Need To Know

After a two-year wait, BBC’s Sherwood returns with its highly anticipated second season, premiering on Sunday, August 25, at 9 p.m. The second episode will air on Monday, August 26, with subsequent episodes continuing on Sundays and Mondays.

The new season picks up where Season 1 left off, delving into ongoing tensions in Nottinghamshire’s communities. Inspired by real events from writer James Graham's hometown, Season 1 explored the impact of two shocking murders on a fractured community. Season 2 advances to the present day, blending old and new characters to continue the story.

The trailer for Sherwood Season 2 teases the return of the Sparrows, a local crime family, along with two new families—the Bottomleys and the Bransons. This season promises heightened drama with local gangs, revived rivalries, and themes of revenge and betrayal. A new sheriff will also challenge a controversial new mine, intensifying the conflict between economic progress and lingering grievances.

The official synopsis reads: "The second series delves into the powerful themes that resonated in the first season. Set in the present day, it introduces two new families entangled with the Sparrows, exploring local gangs, old rivalries, revenge, and betrayal."

A new sheriff is passionately fighting against a proposed mine, promising jobs and prosperity while bringing unwelcome reminders of past community struggles.

Directed by Clio Barnard (known for Ali & Ava) and Tom George (This Country), the season features returning stars David Morrissey, Lesley Manville, and Stephen Dillane. The new cast members include Monica Dolan, Robert Lindsay, David Harewood, Adam Hugill, Jorden Myrie, and Ria Zmitrowicz.

Series creator James Graham returns as the writer for all six episodes, continuing his exploration of social issues and local history. Clio Barnard directs most episodes, with Tom George directing the final three.

The six-episode season will dive deeper into Nottinghamshire residents' lives, showing how past events continue to influence the present. Sherwood Season 2 starts with a double bill on Sunday, August 25, and Monday, August 26, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

