Silo Season 2 Update: Showrunner Teases 'Really Scary' New Storylines

Apple TV+’s Silo enjoyed a compelling first season, seamlessly blending drama and murder mystery with a sci-fi backdrop. Filming for Season 2 concluded in March 2024, following delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike. The show's renewal for a second season before the first season even ended underscores Apple TV’s confidence in its potential. While there is no official release date yet, the showrunner has provided an update on the upcoming plot.

Silo showrunner comments on the storyline

Silo on Apple TV+ captivated viewers in its first season by skillfully blending a murder mystery with drama within a science fiction setting. Producer Graham Yost has teased that Season 2 will introduce "really, really scary" revelations.

Rebecca Ferguson’s portrayal of Juliette, who emerged from her silo and may have sparked a rebellion, is a key source of tension. What she discovers outside the silo will likely highlight the potential consequences of such a rebellion.

Yost shared with Entertainment Weekly that "there's the beginnings of a call for rebellion because Juliette went over the hill, so maybe it's safe outside." However, the fate of another silo illustrates "what can happen if the rebellion goes wrong and all the people die," setting the stage for a tense season.

He continued, "One storyline follows Juliette in this other silo, and another returns to her home silo. Juliette is aware of what could happen to her original silo and is searching for a way to return and prevent disaster. Things are starting to get really, really scary."

The show depicts the last 10,000 people on Earth living in a mile-deep silo, shielded from a toxic outside world. The silo’s history is unknown, and those who attempt to uncover its origins face fatal risks. Juliette, an engineer played by Ferguson, becomes obsessed with solving a loved one's murder and discovers a deeper mystery, believing that "if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will."

In the first episode of Season 2, Juliette’s struggle continues as she tries to survive after escaping the silo. Yost mentioned that Juliette faces significant challenges entering the new silo, with her suit running low on air. The special tape arranged by Walker (Harriet Walter) will eventually fail, making survival a critical focus.

Juliette’s attempts to stay alive in an abandoned silo lead her to uncover new mysteries. "At some point, she senses she might not be alone. Then, at the very end of the episode, there’s a twist," Yost hinted.

New horizons and an expanding universe in season 2

Silo, based on a book series, has some foundational material for Season 2, although the show has significantly diverged from its source. While the second book, Shift, acts as a prequel, future seasons might incorporate flashbacks rather than strictly adhering to the prequel narrative.

The plot is expected to pick up immediately after the cliffhanger, in which Juliette steps outside the silo and manages to survive. Season 1 raised major concerns about the fate of those who escape the silo and the extent of the judicial’s knowledge about the outside world.

Season 2 will likely expand the universe to maintain viewer interest. As Juliette explores beyond the silo, the show may introduce new characters, locations, and storylines. Silo also stars Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Common, Rick Gomez, Avi Nash, Chinaza Uche, and more.

