Simone Ashley Hypes Luke Thompson as Bridgerton Season 4 Lead: 'Romantic, Gorgeous, and Brilliant'

Simone Ashley does not lack confidence in Luke Thompson’s abilities to portray the perfect Bridgerton lead in Season 4 of the Regency-era Netflix series. In her latest interview with People, the actress, 29, who led Season 2 of the fan-favorite show alongside Jonathan Bailey, shared three words she thought would fit Thompson’s performance in the highly anticipated next season.

“Romantic, gorgeous, and brilliant,” Ashley, who is starring in the new Hulu holiday flick The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, said. She couldn’t stop gushing over Thompson, calling him amazing and the kindest person. She reflected on how welcoming he was when she was new on set and how sweet he’d always been to her.

When asked if fans would get more of Ashley and her onscreen husband Bailey’s characters, Kate and Anthony Bridgerton, in Season 4, Ashley playfully answered, “Totally, always!”

Raving about the two characters, Ashley shared that what drew her and Bailey to play their respective parts in the series was the complexity of their roles balanced with the exquisite romance.

Per Netflix’s Tudum, Season 4 of Bridgerton will center around Benedict Bridgerton’s romance with Sophie Beck, played by Yerin Ha.

“As a victim of tragic events, Sophie has been forced to spend much of her life working for the most demanding employer in the ton. But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances,” Tudum shared.

Luke Thompson, while speaking to Netflix’s companion site in September, dropped a few spoilers—one of them being a “big" twist that takes place at a masquerade ball. What twist, though? He didn’t reveal.

In addition to Thompson, Nicola Coughlan, and Luke Newton, who led the third season of Bridgerton, will also return to reprise their roles in the series, alongside newcomer Ha and a few more fresh faces such as Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, and Isabella Wei.

Seasons 1 to 3 of Bridgerton, as well as Queen Charlotte, the standalone spinoff of the series, are now streaming on Netflix. Additionally, Ashley’s The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland is now streaming on Hulu.

