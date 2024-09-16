Bridgerton Season 4 Begins Filming; Three New Cast Members Join Netflix Series

Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha’s Bridgerton Season 4 has officially started filming, as announced by Netflix on Monday. With the upcoming season of the popular series set to premiere on the streamer in 2026, the makers revealed three new cast members joining the British-set storyline.

Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, and Isabella Wei are the new additions to the series. They will play the roles of Lady Araminta Gun, Rosamund Li, and Posy Li, respectively.

As for the new season, the plot will revolve around Thompson and Ha’s characters, who will fall in love over the course of the episodes. According to Netflix, the synopsis of the season reads: the show “turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson)."

The synopsis continues, "Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down—until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball."

At the end of the previous season, Benedict is seen chasing the Lady in Silver, whose identity will be revealed in the upcoming episodes. While the details of how the relationship between the two will unfold have yet to be revealed, fans are expecting it to be similar to the one written in the books by Julia Quinn.

The new season of Bridgerton will be based on Quinn’s novel An Offer From a Gentleman.

As for the briefs about the new characters, Netflix mentioned a short description of the roles.

1. Lady Araminta Gun: “Twice married and twice widowed, Araminta has two girls debuting on the marriage market this season and is feeling the pressure to get at least one of them married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything—or anyone—threats her standing in society.”

2. Rosamund Li: “Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta’s eldest daughter and most prized possession. Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict Bridgerton this season and is determined to get what she wants.”

3. Posy Li: “Rosamund’s younger sister, the much kinder Posy, is also debuting this year. But her mother rarely puts the spotlight on Posy, as her chatty, overly friendly demeanor often has her putting her foot in her mouth.”

Meanwhile,Yerin Ha will play the role of Sophie Beckett. The actress, apart from bagging the lead role in Bridgerton season 4, has showcased her excellence in Australian cinema.

Jess Brownell, showrunner of the Netflix series, confirmed that the fans will get to know the story of Sophie and Benedict in 2026.

